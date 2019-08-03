Northwestern reportedly wearing “gothic style” uniforms again in 2019

It wouldn’t be a college football season without some unique uniforms and one can find the latest entry coming from the shores of Lake Michigan.

As noted by Action Network reporter Darren Rovell, it looks like Northwestern will once again utilize their “gothic style” uniforms at some point during the upcoming 2019 season:

Saw something I probably should not have seen in the Northwestern equipment room. New Gothic style uniforms for @NUFBFamily this season…. pic.twitter.com/b28gERa3GO — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 3, 2019

The school has utilized the look twice previously, in 2014 against Nebraska and again in 2015 against Minnesota.

The uniforms were originally designed as a nod to some of the architecture around the Evanston campus. The Wildcats did acknowledge Rovell’s tweet after he posted it but didn’t provide many details as to when the, uh, unique look will be broken out.

Northwestern has used homecoming as an excuse to wear alternate uniforms in the past and this year that will be a key game against division rival Iowa in Evanston. We’ll see if that will indeed be the game NU uses but at least purple-clad fans of the program can be prepared to see these things at some point this fall.