UTEP reinstates QB Kai Locksley despite on-going legal issues

Despite his case still winding its way through the legal system, UTEP quarterback Kai Locksley is back with the team as they begin preparations for the 2019 season.

The school announced that the senior was reinstated to the Miners on Friday as the team opened camp following his arrest back in June on four very serious charges.

“While the legal process has not come to a complete conclusion, we believe that the final charges against Kai will not be as severe as what has been reported,” athletic director Jim Senter said in a statement. “Young people make mistakes and it is important that they learn from these mistakes. We believe in restorative justice and feel that Kai will benefit more in the long run by getting the necessary support and guidance from his coaches and teammates, rather than being dismissed from the team.”

“While we welcome Kai back to our football team, I want to make it very clear that he will have a list of expectations placed on him,” head coach Dana Dimel added. “We will keep these expectations in-house, but a zero-tolerance policy will be in effect. The rest is up to Kai, but we’re hopeful that he can come out of all this the best possible person and teammate.”

Locksley, the son of Maryland head coach Mike Locksley, started eight games for the Miners last season and threw for 937 yards and three scores (adding six more touchdowns on the ground). The signal-caller originally started his career out at Texas before making a pitstop at Iowa Western JUCO on his way to El Paso.