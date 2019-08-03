Washington inks 2025 home game against Chris Petersen’s alma mater UC Davis

It remains to be seen if Chris Petersen will still be the head coach at Washington in six years but if he’s still on Montlake when that season rolls around, he’ll have a very unique non-conference game to prepare for.

That is the result of the Huskies announcing a one-game non-conference game for 2025 against UC Davis in Seattle. The Aggies are not only coached by Petersen’s predecessor at Boise State but also are the veteran coach’s alma mater.

It will be the first ever meeting between the Pac-12 and Big Sky programs and is set to take place on September 6, 2025 at Husky Stadium.

Petersen was a quarterback for UC Davis from 1985-86, back when the school was a Division II power under head coach Jim Sochor. He transitioned right away into coaching and held a variety of roles on the staff until leaving for Pitt in 1991.

UC Davis is also currently coached by Dan Hawkins, who had hired Petersen as his offensive coordinator at Boise State and left the Broncos for Colorado — paving the way for the latter’s successful stint in Boise as a head coach.

Washington will play Ohio State at the Horseshoe the week after UC Davis comes to town and still have one non-conference opening remaining that year. The game against the Huskies is one of several against Pac-12 programs over the coming years for the Aggies, with others against Cal, Oregon State and USC on the docket as well.