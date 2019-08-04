Former Alabama LB Eyabi Anoma reportedly lands at Houston

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dana Holgorsen is wasting no time upgrading the roster at Houston with transfers and reportedly landed a huge commitment over the weekend to that end.

According to AL.com, former Alabama pass rusher Eyabi Anoma has pledged to transfer to the AAC program once he is fully cleared by the school.

The reason that latter aspect is particularly notable has to do with his exit from the Crimson Tide. Sources told the website that Anoma was first suspended by Alabama and then expelled for a vague “university level issue.”

“We have a law that protects players and students in what you can and can’t say,” head coach Nick Saban said Saturday. “The guy was dismissed from school, and that’s really all I can say about it.”

Anoma was one of the top recruits as part of the class of 2018, considered by most services as a five-star prospect and the top player in Maryland. He committed to the Crimson Tide on Signing Day over the Terps, Michigan, Florida and Georgia among others.

The defensive end/outside linebacker appeared in six games last season in Tuscaloosa and recorded nine tackles.