Front-runner for Nevada QB job injures hand, not expected back until MWC play

Replacing veteran Ty Gangi is going to be a bit tougher for Jay Norvell than he anticipated and the Nevada head coach has only been through a handful of practices to open fall camp.

The Wolfpack announced on Saturday that likely starting quarterback Cristian Solano will miss several games at least after injuring his hand to the point where he will need surgery.

“Senior quarterback Cristian Solano hit his right hand on a helmet during practice this week and is expected to miss the rest of training camp and part of the regular season due to the injury,” Norvell said, according to Nevada Sports Net. “He is expected to undergo surgery in the coming days and we’re hopeful of his return around the start of conference play.”

It’s a rough start to the 2019 season for all involved, especially Solano considering he is a fifth-year senior who waited around as the backup to Gangi. He figured to have the edge for the starting gig this year after making a single start in 2018, a loss to eventual Mountain West champ Fresno State.

Norvell will not be lacking for options though as the QB-battle was still expected to last most of the month between Solano, junior Malik Henry and former three-star recruit Carson Strong. If that middle name rings a bell, it’s because Henry was once a highly touted prospect out of Southern California who began his career at Florida State. He eventually transferred out of Tallahassee however, making his way to Independence JUCO and a starring role on the Netflix series ‘Last Chance U.’

Strong redshirted last year but did see limited action in one game against FCS Portland State.

Whoever takes hold of the starting gig will be thrown to the fire either way as Nevada opens their season at home on Aug. 30 against surging Big Ten West contender Purdue and then travels to Pac-12 North favorite Oregon the following week.