Georgia Southern QB Shai Werts returns to practice after passing drug test

It didn’t take long for Shai Werts to find his way back to Georgia Southern.

The Eagles’ starting quarterback was arrested earlier in the week on a number of charges, the most eye-catching of which was cocaine possession that came by way of a white substance on his car windshield. While not all has been forgiven by GSU, Werts apparently did what he needed to in order to get back on the field temporarily and was reinstated to the team after missing just two practices.

“Quarterback Shai Werts returned to practice today after submitting to, and passing, a drug test. Moving forward, Shai’s case will handled in accordance with the Georgia Southern Student-Athlete Code of Conduct,” the school said in a statement issued to the media.

The signal-caller, who started all of the team’s games last season and was named an honorable mention All-Sun Belt, is not out of the woods when it comes to the team’s opener this year however.

If #Werts is found guilty, or the possession charge is still pending come Aug. 31, he will not suit up versus LSU. #GS #GTG #GATA — Travis Jaudon (@JaudonSportsSMN) August 4, 2019

Werts is certainly back at practice earlier than expected but it seems his status for the first few games of the 2019 campaign are still very much up in the air and seemingly dependent on the speed of the legal system.