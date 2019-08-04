Oregon State officially new home for Arkansas transfer Kyrei Fisher

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nearly a year after leaving an SEC school, Kyrei Fisher has officially landed at one from the Pac-12.

In a press release late this past week, Oregon State announced the addition of Fisher to Jonathan Smith’s roster. The linebacker had taken to Twitter in late September to announce that he would be transferring from Arkansas.

At this point, it’s unclear if Fisher will be eligible to play for the Beavers in 2019.

Through four games in 2018, Fisher had played a total of seven snaps; after that fourth game, he didn’t play another down for the Hogs. A three-star member of the Razorbacks’ 2017 recruiting class, the Oklahoma native played in two games as a true freshman — the season opener and the regular-season finale.

Because he played in fewer than five games this past season, Fisher was able to take a redshirt. If he were to sit out the 2019 season, he would then have two years of eligibility he can use beginning in 2020.