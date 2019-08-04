TCU kicker may be out for season after getting hit by car while on scooter

Quarterback may be the position most are focused on around TCU but the Horned Frogs have apparently lost a potentially key member of the team before camp has even gotten started in Fort Worth.

According to the Dallas Morning News, kicker Cole Bunce could be lost for all of the upcoming 2019 season after being hit by a car earlier this week. He was apparently riding a scooter at the time of the accident and the whole thing was serious enough that the senior had to undergo emergency surgery as a result of his injuries.

“I don’t think he’ll be able to play the rest of the year,” head coach Gary Patterson told reporters on Saturday. “Some times you have luck and sometimes you have no luck at all.”

That is indeed rotten luck for Bunce and the Horned Frogs, who were counting on the California native’s big leg to handle kickoffs and long field goals. Fellow kicker Jonathan Song now has more of a load on him when it comes to field goals, extra points and potentially those kickoffs as well.

Bunce has made 10 of his 16 career field goal attempts, including a long of 43 yards.

The team will have four weeks to find a replacement for the veteran kicker before TCU opens their 2019 campaign against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Aug. 31.