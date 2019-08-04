Washington coach Chris Petersen is no fan of Pac-12’s idea for 9 a.m. kickoffs

The winner of two of the past three Pac-12 titles is no fan of the conference’s idea for kicking off just after dawn on the West Coast.
And he speaks from experience on the subject too.
At conference media day in July, commissioner Larry Scott remarked that the league is exploring having a handful of games that kickoff at noon ET/9a.m. PT during the upcoming season. The idea is mostly being done as an experiment with media partner Fox, who is making a big push during that early TV window starting this season.
Though a number of coaches have come out in favor of the idea from both a routine standpoint and an exposure one, the one who has had the most success out West recently is not really on board.
Washington head coach Chris Petersen was asked about potentially kicking off that early and noted that he is firmly against the concept after actually going through it during his days in the Mountain West.
“I have (experienced it). I’ve been one of those guys. We kicked off against San Jose State at 9 a.m. It was miserable. You get your players up at 4 a.m. to go play. And I get what we’re trying to do – be creative. I do. And maybe we do that. But it’s hard on the guys,” said Petersen, according to the Seattle Times. “So now, OK, you’re just going to get them up on Saturday at 4 a.m.? That doesn’t work like that. You’ve got to get them into a routine, so you’re trying to get them up all week at 4 a.m. and do this practice thing. So that starts with the players. Fans, are they going to get up to get here?”
The Times notes that in the 2004 game against the Spartans that Petersen is referring to, attendance at the stadium was just a tad over 5,000 fans and his old Boise State team was taken to overtime by a 2-6 SJSU squad.
We’ve seen coaches across the Pac-12 come out on either side of this issue the past few weeks so it’s pretty clear that the officials in San Francisco will need to do some threading of the needle if they really want to see a conference game kickoff so early this year.
Purdue continues to put all that Big Ten money to work giving their football program all the resources it needs to compete for division and conference titles.
At a board meeting on Friday, the school’s Board of Trustees announced they have approved renovation plans for Ross-Ade Stadium that will see some significant improvements for the venue take place as soon as this upcoming offseason.
Long term, the Boilermakers will look to put the hammer and nails to a rather hefty makeover that will include a complete replacement of the stadium’s upper bowl, additional upgrades to the pavilion level and construction of an entirely new building along the south end zone area. The Journal & Courier reports that the entire project have a price tag as high as $120 million.
While the entire project will take several years to finish up, things will get started after the 2019 season wraps up against in-state rival Indiana. The first phase will include a new video board that is both larger and closer to the field than the current setup and an expected completion date of sometime in the summer of 2020.
As you could expect from such a big project, the school needs somebody to oversee things and took a step in that direction by also voting to extend athletic director Mike Bobinski’s contract for another three years. The Purdue Exponent notes this also comes with a base salary raise to $750,000 per year with annual raises and some six-figures worth of potential incentives.
Given that the school is already making their football coach one of the highest paid in the country, it’s probably not too surprising that this latest bit of news shows that Boilermakers are making sure they don’t lag in any other areas either.
Mount Pleasant, Michigan isn’t exactly the refuge you would imagine for ex-Gators but we’re trending in that direction.
As reported by Central Michigan Life, recent Florida defensive back Brian Edwards has found his transfer destination at CMU and reunited with his old head coach Jim McElwain.
It remains to be seen if there’s any sort of waiver process that Edwards is pursuing with the NCAA but he likely will sit out 2019 and have two years of eligibility left at the MAC school.
Originally a three-star prospect out of the Miami area, Edwards saw action at UF in both of his years in Gainesville — the first of which was for McElwain. He was expected to be a backup for the Gators this year under Dan Mullen but was arrested this offseason for misdemeanor battery of his girlfriend.
The charges were later dropped in the case but Edwards remained in the transfer portal.
There is apparently no love lost between former Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook and his old team.
The signal-caller, who surprisingly grad transferred to Florida State this offseason, made some comments about the Seminoles wide receiving group on Friday after the team had opened camp. While talking up your current group of teammates is pretty par for the course for a new QB, it seems Hornibrook noting FSU’s receivers were one of the best groups he’s been around was not taken too kindly with his old friends in Madison.
Enter Badgers senior wideout Kendric Pryor, who responded on Twitter with a simple ‘LOL’ at the suggestion that he and his peers didn’t love football and never wanted to leave the field:
It remains to be seen if Hornibrook can even wrestle away the starting job from James Blackman but at least he is in the good graces of his new team even if there’s some unspoken fallout with his old group.
Too bad FSU and Wisconsin don’t play this season. Here’s to hoping they can matchup in a bowl game however and we can see who gets the real last laugh between a few ex-teammates who clearly are not thrilled at what the other is saying.
It didn’t take long for Shai Werts to find his way back to Georgia Southern.
The Eagles’ starting quarterback was arrested earlier in the week on a number of charges, the most eye-catching of which was cocaine possession that came by way of a white substance on his car windshield. While not all has been forgiven by GSU, Werts apparently did what he needed to in order to get back on the field temporarily and was reinstated to the team after missing just two practices.
“Quarterback Shai Werts returned to practice today after submitting to, and passing, a drug test. Moving forward, Shai’s case will handled in accordance with the Georgia Southern Student-Athlete Code of Conduct,” the school said in a statement issued to the media.
The signal-caller, who started all of the team’s games last season and was named an honorable mention All-Sun Belt, is not out of the woods when it comes to the team’s opener this year however.
Werts is certainly back at practice earlier than expected but it seems his status for the first few games of the 2019 campaign are still very much up in the air and seemingly dependent on the speed of the legal system.