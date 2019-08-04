Wisconsin’s Kendric Pryor reacts to ex-QB Alex Hornibrook’s comments about WR’s

There is apparently no love lost between former Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook and his old team.

The signal-caller, who surprisingly grad transferred to Florida State this offseason, made some comments about the Seminoles wide receiving group on Friday after the team had opened camp. While talking up your current group of teammates is pretty par for the course for a new QB, it seems Hornibrook noting FSU’s receivers were one of the best groups he’s been around was not taken too kindly with his old friends in Madison.

Enter Badgers senior wideout Kendric Pryor, who responded on Twitter with a simple ‘LOL’ at the suggestion that he and his peers didn’t love football and never wanted to leave the field:

It remains to be seen if Hornibrook can even wrestle away the starting job from James Blackman but at least he is in the good graces of his new team even if there’s some unspoken fallout with his old group.

Too bad FSU and Wisconsin don’t play this season. Here’s to hoping they can matchup in a bowl game however and we can see who gets the real last laugh between a few ex-teammates who clearly are not thrilled at what the other is saying.