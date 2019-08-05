Georgia LB Brenton Cox dismissed and has entered transfer portal

Georgia head coach handed out some discipline over the weekend. As a result, one now-former Bulldogs linebacker is looking to transfer.
Brenton Cox was dismissed from the Georgia program on Sunday, according to a report from UGA Sports on Monday. According to the same report, Cox has officially entered his name in the NCAA’s transfer portal, allowing him to begin entertaining communication from other college football programs interested in recruiting him on such short notice.
The dismissal comes for what can only be described as a violation of team rules. In April, Cox was arrested on marijuana possession charges, which were expected to lead to a one-game suspension according to mandated university policy. It is unconfirmed if this dismissal and that arrest are connected.
Cox appeared in 13 games last season for the Bulldogs, so he has used up one year of eligibility. Cox recorded 20 tackles in 13 games for the Bulldogs in 2019. He will have three years of eligibility remaining, although he will have to sit out the 2019 season if he ends up at another FBS program. He can use his redshirt year in 2019, however, to preserve three years of eligibility that can begin in 2020.
One of Auburn’s fastest wide receivers may be on the back burner for a little bit of time. Anthony Schwartz will require surgery to repair at least one broken bone in his hand, according to a report from Auburn Undercover. The injury occurred during practice on Sunday.
It is unknown at this time how much time Schwartz will be out of action for the Tigers. As such, it is unknown what his status will be for the season opener in Arlington, Texas against Oregon. Hand injuries to receivers are not something to take lightly, because any injury that makes it potentially harder to the football, and then maintain control of the football, can be a critical blow to even the best receivers in the game.
From the initial sounds of the injury news, it does not sound as though Schwartz will be missing any extended period of time that eats away at the regular season. FOr now, however, Auburn will hope to find other ways to replace one of the fastest options on the offense. Schwartz previously challenged Tyreek Hill of the Kansas City Chiefs to a race.
Schwartz had 568 receiving yards and seven touchdowns last season.
As the college football season rapidly approaches, uniform teases and reveals for the upcoming year are starting to make the rounds with a bit more frequency. Boise State joined in on the fun on Monday with the reveal for the blackout uniform the Broncos will wear this season.
And of course, because the focus is just about as much as grabbing a viral moment online as it is to impress high school recruits and the current players, Boise State showed off this year’s blackout uniform with a dramatic trailer. Why not?
The social media rollout featured the tagline of “Black out the Blue” which was driven home in the closing moment of the video when the Boise State logo had the blue in the logo switch to black (although the orange actually changed to blue, seemingly contradicting the motto just a bit).
The uniform, as every college football uniform this season around the country will include, features the 150th-anniversary patch in honor of college football’s 150th season this fall.
Boise State has worn all-black uniforms in recent years, so the idea the Broncos would do so again this fall was certainly never in much doubt. As for when exactly these uniforms will be worn remains in some question as well. The Broncos open the year in Jacksonville against Florida State, but it may not be likely this uniform will be worn for that game. The Broncos are on the road against two teams that wear blue this season, BYU and Utah State, so those games don’t appear to be suggested by the motto. Air Force travels to Boise at the end of September, which seem to make sense. But for now, it’s anyone’s guess.
Now, if only Boise State could manage to get their turf to look black for when these uniforms are worn…
One newcomer to the Michigan football program will not be able to play in the 2019 season due to a health-related issue. Wide receiver Quintel Kent announced he will be forced to miss the 2019 season after a medical exam discovered some issue that will prevent him from seeing the field in 2019.
“Due to some unfortunate medical findings, I will not have the opportunity to participate in this year’s football season,” Kent said in a statement posted on his Twitter account Sunday night. “I would like to thank Michigan and especially my family for the endless amounts of support.”
Kent went on to say he will remain at Michigan for school. Also, Kent did not say his football career is over entirely. It would seem the door for a return to the game is still open. However, there is no information available yet on what exactly the health-related concern or concerns may be.
Kent was a three-star recruit in Michigan’s Class of 2019. He enrolled at Michigan on June 1 despite signing an early national letter of intent during the early signing period in Dec. 2018.
Training camp is underway across college football, but at this early date in August the only competing going on is teammate against teammate in the fight for playing time. As with any competition there is a victor and a vanquished, and it appears one of the vanquished is moving on.
NC State safety Tim Kidd-Glass has entered the transfer portal, the player announced on Sunday.
“I want to announce that I’m officially transferring from Nc (sic) State and my recruitment is back open,” Kidd-Glass said in a statement. He has already been removed from the Wolfpack’s online roster.
While backing up Dexter Wright a year ago, Kidd-Glass collected 31 tackles and two passes defended as a junior. With Kidd-Glass gone, sophomore Tanner Ingle will apparently start at the other safety spot.