Georgia LB Brenton Cox dismissed, enters transfer portal

Georgia head coach handed out some discipline over the weekend. As a result, one now-former Bulldogs linebacker is looking to transfer.

Brenton Cox was dismissed from the Georgia program on Sunday, according to a report from UGA Sports on Monday. According to the same report, Cox has officially entered his name in the NCAA’s transfer portal, allowing him to begin entertaining communication from other college football programs interested in recruiting him on such short notice.

The dismissal comes for what can only be described as a violation of team rules. In April, Cox was arrested on marijuana possession charges, which were expected to lead to a one-game suspension according to mandated university policy. It is unconfirmed if this dismissal and that arrest are connected.

Cox appeared in 13 games last season for the Bulldogs, so he has used up one year of eligibility. Cox recorded 20 tackles in 13 games for the Bulldogs in 2019. He will have three years of eligibility remaining, although he will have to sit out the 2019 season if he ends up at another FBS program. He can use his redshirt year in 2019, however, to preserve three years of eligibility that can begin in 2020.

Follow @KevinOnCFB