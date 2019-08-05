Report: Hand injury for Auburn receiver Anthony Schwartz will require surgery

One of Auburn’s fastest wide receivers may be on the back burner for a little bit of time. Anthony Schwartz will require surgery to repair at least one broken bone in his hand, according to a report from Auburn Undercover. The injury occurred during practice on Sunday.

It is unknown at this time how much time Schwartz will be out of action for the Tigers. As such, it is unknown what his status will be for the season opener in Arlington, Texas against Oregon. Hand injuries to receivers are not something to take lightly, because any injury that makes it potentially harder to the football, and then maintain control of the football, can be a critical blow to even the best receivers in the game.

From the initial sounds of the injury news, it does not sound as though Schwartz will be missing any extended period of time that eats away at the regular season. FOr now, however, Auburn will hope to find other ways to replace one of the fastest options on the offense. Schwartz previously challenged Tyreek Hill of the Kansas City Chiefs to a race.

Schwartz had 568 receiving yards and seven touchdowns last season.

