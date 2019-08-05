Health issue to sideline freshman WR at Michigan in 2019

One newcomer to the Michigan football program will not be able to play in the 2019 season due to a health-related issue. Wide receiver Quintel Kent announced he will be forced to miss the 2019 season after a medical exam discovered some issue that will prevent him from seeing the field in 2019.

“Due to some unfortunate medical findings, I will not have the opportunity to participate in this year’s football season,” Kent said in a statement posted on his Twitter account Sunday night. “I would like to thank Michigan and especially my family for the endless amounts of support.”

Kent went on to say he will remain at Michigan for school. Also, Kent did not say his football career is over entirely. It would seem the door for a return to the game is still open. However, there is no information available yet on what exactly the health-related concern or concerns may be.

Kent was a three-star recruit in Michigan’s Class of 2019. He enrolled at Michigan on June 1 despite signing an early national letter of intent during the early signing period in Dec. 2018.

