Arkansas lost potential starting OT to torn ACL on first day of camp

As Arkansas kicked off the first practice of summer camp over the weekend, the ever-looming injury cloud made a very unwanted appearance.

Multiple reports Sunday indicated that Noah Gatlin had sustained a torn ACL during a practice session late last week. Those reports had followed a Facebook post by Gatlin’s mother late Saturday night indicating her son did indeed suffer a torn ACL Friday as well as unspecified cartilage damage and will need to undergo surgery to repair the damage.

Suffice to say, the offensive lineman will miss the entire 2019 season as a result of the injury and subsequent rehab process.

Gatlin was a three-star 2018 signee. He played in four games (almost 200 snaps) as a true freshman, starting two of those contests at left tackle, although the recently-enacted NCAA rule allowed him to take a redshirt for the 2018 season.

Prior to the injury, the 6-7, 302-pound tackle was expected to compete for a starting job on either side of the Hogs’ offensive line.