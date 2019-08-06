Bobby Petrino one of the featured speakers at this year’s Little Rock Touchdown Club series

I guess that old saying does have some merit, that time does heal all wounds.
Bobby Petrino was fired as the head football coach at Arkansas in the spring of 2012 for hiring his mistress for an athletic department position and lying about her presence during a single-vehicle motorcycle accident involving Petrino. Fast-forward more than seven years, and Petrino is set to make his return to the state of Arkansas as one of the featured speakers in this year’s Little Rock Touchdown Club lecture series.
After the disgraced Petrino’s controversial exit from UA, he landed on his feet months later as the head coach at Western Kentucky for the 2013 season. Rehired by Louisville the following year, he lasted five seasons in his second stint with the Cardinals before he was fired after a 2-8 start to the 2018 campaign.
In addition to Petrino, the Little Rock series will include speakers such as current and former Arkansas head coaches Chad Morris (Aug. 30) and Houston Nutt (Oct. 21); former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer (Oct. 7); SEC commissioner Greg Sankey (Nov. 19); and former Georgia great and College Football Hall of Famer Herschel Walker (Jan. 9).