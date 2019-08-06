DT who transferred from Auburn, Colorado this offseason lands at UAB

U-Haul’s unofficial college football poster boy for the 2019 offseason has settled on yet another campus. For now.
Late last week, Jaunta’vius Johnson indicated on both Instagram and Twitter that he has decided to continue his collegiate playing career at UAB. For further confirmation, the defensive lineman has since been added to the Blazers’ official online roster.
Earlier this offseason, Johnson took the first step in leaving Auburn by entering the NCAA transfer database and ultimately transferred to Colorado in mid-January. Four months later, it was confirmed that Johnson had decided to leave the Buffaloes and reenter the portal.
For those keeping score at home, that’s two transfers and three schools in the last eight months or so.
A three-star member of the Tigers’ 2015 recruiting class, Johnson took a redshirt as a true freshman. After missing the 2016 season because of injury, the 6-2, 326-pound lineman came back to play in a total of three games the past two seasons. Two of those appearances came in 2018.
If Johnson, a graduate of AU, ultimately sticks at this latest school, he will have one year of eligibility remaining and carry immediate eligibility into the new season.