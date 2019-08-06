Felony charge fired former Florida staffer faced formally dropped

After an offseason of off-field tumult, there’s finally, officially some positive news for a former member of Florida’s extended football staff.
Otis Yelverton was arrested in April on one count of aggravated cyberstalking, which also led to his dismissal as UF’s assistant director of player personnel. It was alleged at the time that, among the 40-plus calls, Facebook messages and texts the 51-year-old Yelverton sent/made to his former girlfriend, one included a threat to blow up her car.
According to the Tampa Bay Times, and citing “insufficient evidence to sustain a conviction,” the State’s Attorney’s Office has now formally dismissed the case against Yelverton.
Below is a statement attributed to Yelverton regarding the latest development in his off-field legal entanglement:
I want to thank the State Attorney’s office for their thoughtful consideration of the evidence in this matter and the decision not to file charges against me. From the very beginning, I have maintained my innocence and trusted the judicial system – and others – that I would be afforded the due process granted to every citizen of this country.
Today, I am vindicated.
This matter was about two people that cared for each other, struggling over a period of time with the dissolution of our relationship. In that process, hurtful words were exchanged. While not a crime, I deeply regret using hurtful language and am committed to being more mindful of the things I say and the context in which I say them. I already have begun seeing a counselor to help me better handle such difficult personal situations.
Because I am a father to daughters, it is important that I make clear that there have never been any allegations of violent behavior by me, not during this process or any other relationship I have ever had. Violence against women of any sort is offensive to me, and never have I, nor would I, commit violence against a woman.
I am very much looking forward to putting this behind me and resuming my career. Unfortunately, I will not be doing so at the University of Florida. The University Athletic Association terminated my employment on May 29, 2019, before this matter could be resolved in the judicial system and despite my statements of innocence and repeated requests for patience.
Up until the time of his dismissal, Yelverton had served in his post in Gainesville since he was hired by Dan Mullen in January of 2018.
Some injuries that hit college football teams during the run-up to a new season hurt more than others, and this certainly qualifies as one of those instances.
Maryland confirmed Tuesday morning that wide receiver Jeshaun Jones has been diagnosed with a torn ACL. The true sophomore suffered the injury during a practice session the day before.
Obviously, the injury and subsequent rehab from surgery, which will be performed on an unspecified future date, will sideline Jones for the entire 2019 season.
As a true freshman this past season, Jones, who started just two of the 12 games in which he played, led the Terrapins with five receiving touchdowns. His 22 receptions and 288 receiving yards were both good for second on the team as well.
Most notably, Jones scored a rushing, receiving and passing touchdown on the first three touches of his collegiate career in the season-opening win over Texas.
Normally when academics are discussed in this space, it’s not exactly a positive and usually involves a suspension and/or dismissal. This time around, though, it’s decidedly different.
A five-star 2017 signee, Darnay Holmes enrolled early at UCLA to get a headstart on both his athletic and academic career. Just a little over two years later, the Los Angeles Times noted earlier this month, Holmes has already his bachelor’s degree in African-American studies.
From the Times:
Steve Rourke, the Bruins associate director of athletic communications who has worked with the school’s football team for three decades, said Saturday that he could not recall another player having graduated in such a short span.
…
He made the athletic director’s academic honor roll twice and maximized the use of summer quarters to graduate in less than three full academic years.
“Truthfully, I just mapped it out and executed my goal,” the defensive back said of his accelerated academic efforts. “I’m not keeping track of if it’s a record or if it’s an accolade. It’s just something I set out and I did what I had to do to get that degree.”
On the field, Scott has been nearly as impressive as in the classroom.
Scott, rated as the No. 3 cornerback and No. 4 player at any position in the state of California in the Class of 2017, has started 23 games during his first two seasons with the Bruins, including all 12 this past season. After leading the team (for the second straight season, incidentally) in interceptions with three and tying for fifth in the Pac-12 in passes defensed with 14, Scott earned honorable mention all-conference honors in 2018.
Mike Leach continues to be college football’s gift that keeps on giving.
With temperatures approaching triple digits, Washington State slogged and sweated its way through its fourth practice of summer camp Monday. Following the session, Leach treated his players and coaches to a well-deserved trip to a swimming pool.
And, in quintessential Leach fashion, the head coach showed all of the young pups what a perfectly-executed bellyflop looks like — sort of. OK, not really, but it’s the effort that counts.
Whatever you do, Coach Leach, don’t ever change.
Bubble wrap might be in order when it comes to Auburn’s receiving corps, just in case.
We had previously noted that speedy AU wide receiver Anthony Schwartz was set to undergo surgery to repair at least one broken bone in his hand, leaving his availability for the opener against Oregon up in the air. Not long after, al.com reported that fellow AU receiver Eli Stove suffered a knee injury during practice earlier in the day.
The good news, especially considering Stove’s recent injury history, is that the latest issue is considered to be minor in nature. “The redshirt junior may be held out of practice some for precautionary reasons,” the website wrote.
Stove suffered a torn ACL in March of last year, limiting him to a pair of appearances this past season. In that limited action, the Florida native caught three passes for 17 yards.
The year before, Stove totaled 265 yards on 29 receptions after posting 23 catches for 224 yards as a true freshman in 2016. Stove has actually done as much or more damage in the running game, accounting for 446 yards and three touchdowns on 41 carries the two years prior to his ACL injury.