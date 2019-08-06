Two years into collegiate career and standout UCLA corner Darnay Holmes has already graduated

Normally when academics are discussed in this space, it’s not exactly a positive and usually involves a suspension and/or dismissal. This time around, though, it’s decidedly different.

A five-star 2017 signee, Darnay Holmes enrolled early at UCLA to get a headstart on both his athletic and academic career. Just a little over two years later, the Los Angeles Times noted earlier this month, Holmes has already his bachelor’s degree in African-American studies.

From the Times:

Steve Rourke, the Bruins associate director of athletic communications who has worked with the school’s football team for three decades, said Saturday that he could not recall another player having graduated in such a short span. … He made the athletic director’s academic honor roll twice and maximized the use of summer quarters to graduate in less than three full academic years.

“Truthfully, I just mapped it out and executed my goal,” the defensive back said of his accelerated academic efforts. “I’m not keeping track of if it’s a record or if it’s an accolade. It’s just something I set out and I did what I had to do to get that degree.”

On the field, Scott has been nearly as impressive as in the classroom.

Scott, rated as the No. 3 cornerback and No. 4 player at any position in the state of California in the Class of 2017, has started 23 games during his first two seasons with the Bruins, including all 12 this past season. After leading the team (for the second straight season, incidentally) in interceptions with three and tying for fifth in the Pac-12 in passes defensed with 14, Scott earned honorable mention all-conference honors in 2018.