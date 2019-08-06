Knee injury will cost Toledo starting center for 2019

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When it comes to the interior of Toledo’s offensive line, this one will definitely leave a mark.

Late last week, Jason Candle acknowledged that Bryce Harris will miss the entire 2019 season because of a knee injury suffered early on in summer camp. Neither the specific nature of the injury nor the events leading up to it were detailed.

“That’s a big blow for our football team and our offensive front,” Candle said according to the Toledo Blade. “That guy is an extension of your coaching staff. That guy’s at MAC media day. He is one of the faces for what this thing looks like.”

There is a bit of a silver lining, though, as the fifth-year senior will very likely receive a sixth season of eligibility with the Rockets, if that’s the course the lineman chooses.

The past three seasons, Harris started 30 of the 38 games in which he played. Of those starts, 23 came at center, including all 13 this past season.

Following the 2018 regular season, Harris earned second-team All-MAC honors. He was also named to the Rimington Award watch list earlier this offseason.