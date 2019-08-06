Maryland loses standout WR Jeshaun Jones to torn ACL

After an offseason of off-field tumult, there’s finally, officially some positive news for a former member of Florida’s extended football staff.

Otis Yelverton was arrested in April on one count of aggravated cyberstalking, which also led to his dismissal as UF’s assistant director of player personnel. It was alleged at the time that, among the 40-plus calls, Facebook messages and texts the 51-year-old Yelverton sent/made to his former girlfriend, one included a threat to blow up her car.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, and citing “insufficient evidence to sustain a conviction,” the State’s Attorney’s Office has now formally dismissed the case against Yelverton.

Below is a statement attributed to Yelverton regarding the latest development in his off-field legal entanglement:

I want to thank the State Attorney’s office for their thoughtful consideration of the evidence in this matter and the decision not to file charges against me. From the very beginning, I have maintained my innocence and trusted the judicial system – and others – that I would be afforded the due process granted to every citizen of this country. Today, I am vindicated. This matter was about two people that cared for each other, struggling over a period of time with the dissolution of our relationship. In that process, hurtful words were exchanged. While not a crime, I deeply regret using hurtful language and am committed to being more mindful of the things I say and the context in which I say them. I already have begun seeing a counselor to help me better handle such difficult personal situations. Because I am a father to daughters, it is important that I make clear that there have never been any allegations of violent behavior by me, not during this process or any other relationship I have ever had. Violence against women of any sort is offensive to me, and never have I, nor would I, commit violence against a woman. I am very much looking forward to putting this behind me and resuming my career. Unfortunately, I will not be doing so at the University of Florida. The University Athletic Association terminated my employment on May 29, 2019, before this matter could be resolved in the judicial system and despite my statements of innocence and repeated requests for patience.

Up until the time of his dismissal, Yelverton had served in his post in Gainesville since he was hired by Dan Mullen in January of 2018.