One of USC’s corner transfers moves on to Wazzu

Earlier this offseason, a pair of 2019 cornerback signees opted to transfer from USC before playing a down for or taking a meaningful practice snap with the Trojans. Earlier this month, one of the transferring twosome found a new college football home — in the same college football conference.

As Washington State kicked off summer camp last week, Trey Davis was on the field and practicing with his new Cougar teammates. As if that wasn’t official enough, Davis is also listed as a freshman defensive back on the football program’s official online roster.

Unspecified family ties to the Pullam-area are what ultimately led Davis to Wazzu.

“He visited here and then, of course, we already had a relationship with him, so we’re excited he’s here,” head coach Mike Leach said according to the Spokane Spokesman-Review. “Excited to have him and felt like he could do a lot of good things from the beginning. So we’re excited to see what he can do now that he’s here.”

Coming out of high school in Federal Way, Wash., Davis was rated as a three-star prospect. He was also the No. 10 player at any position in his home state.

While Davis comes to Wazzu, at least initially, as a walk-on, he’s expected to take a redshirt his true freshman season. That would then leave him with four years of eligibility he could use beginning in 2020.