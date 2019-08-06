Getty Images

Oregon State new home for Pitt transfer K Jake Scarton

By John TaylorAug 6, 2019, 6:48 AM EDT
A mini-Pitt Transfer Day at CFT continues, although this one involves a move from one Power Five program to another.

Jake Scarton confirmed late last week that he had decided to transfer from Pitt.  Monday, amidst speculation of a move to Corvallis, Oregon State confirmed the placekicker’s addition to the Beavers’ roster.

As Scarton lands at the Left Coast OSU as a walk-on, he will be eligible to compete immediately for the Pac-12 school.

Scarton joined the Panthers as a walk-on in 2017.  During his time at Pitt, the Pennsylvania native didn’t attempt a field goal or extra point but did serve as the primary holder for the vast majority of the 2018 season.

At OSU, Scarton joins a team that returns a kicker, Jordan Choukair, who connected on 60 percent of his 20 field goal attempts a season ago and 35 of 38 point-afters.  The year before, Choukair, entering his final season of eligibility, went 12-19 and 30-30.

Knee injury will cost Toledo its starting center for all of 2019

By John TaylorAug 6, 2019, 9:19 AM EDT
When it comes to the interior of Toledo’s offensive line, this one will definitely leave a mark.

Late last week, Jason Candle acknowledged that Bryce Harris will miss the entire 2019 season because of a knee injury suffered early on in summer camp.  Neither the specific nature of the injury nor the events leading up to it were detailed.

“That’s a big blow for our football team and our offensive front,” Candle said according to the Toledo Blade. “That guy is an extension of your coaching staff. That guy’s at MAC media day. He is one of the faces for what this thing looks like.”

There is a bit of a silver lining, though,  as the fifth-year senior will very likely receive a sixth season of eligibility with the Rockets, if that’s the course the lineman chooses.

The past three seasons, Harris started 30 of the 38 games in which he played.  Of those starts, 23 came at center, including all 13 this past season.

Following the 2018 regular season, Harris earned second-team All-MAC honors.  He was also named to the Rimington Award watch list earlier this offseason.

USC’s starting LT back with team after donating bone marrow to sister

By John TaylorAug 6, 2019, 8:42 AM EDT
One of the more uplifting stories of the 2019 offseason has seen yet another positive development.

Right around the Fourth of July holiday, USC confirmed that offensive lineman Austin Jackson would be donating his bone marrow to his sister, Autumn, the following week.  The young lady has been battling a genetic condition called Diamond-Blackfan anemia, a very rare disease that attacks an individual’s bone marrow. So rare, in fact, that it affects just 5-7 per million newborn babies worldwide.

Earlier this month, Jackson returned to the Trojans football team following a procedure that was described as “a godsend” for his younger sibling.

From the Los Angeles Times:

Less than a month after bone marrow was extracted through three points in his lower back, Jackson took the field Friday for USC’s first fall camp practice. The starting left tackle was able to work through most of the non-contact portions of practice. As he recovers from the surgery that could save his sister’s life, USC plans to take things slowly with his return.

Jackson spent most of this past summer back in Phoenix, awaiting word on when Autumn’s body would allow for the transplant. When the day finally came last month, the procedure took 3½ hours. It left him almost completely immobile for the next week, his lower back throbbing with pain.

The best news?  The procedure went better than expected, and Autumn is set to leave the hospital a month earlier than anticipated as her body is readily accepting her brother’s life-saving marrow.

“I had to come back out here and start my life back up,” Jackson said of returning to the practice field as the Trojans gear up for a make-or-break season under on-the-hot-seat Clay Helton. “That’s my focus now. My family told me to trust that my sister is going to be OK. They’re going to take care of her.”

Jackson started 12 games for the Trojans at left tackle last season. Despite missing time helping his sister, he’s still penciled in as the Trojans’ starter on the left side of the line again this year.

One of USC’s corner transfers moves on to Wazzu

By John TaylorAug 6, 2019, 8:08 AM EDT
Earlier this offseason, a pair of 2019 cornerback signees opted to transfer from USC before playing a down for or taking a meaningful practice snap with the Trojans.  Earlier this month, one of the transferring twosome found a new college football home — in the same college football conference.

As Washington State kicked off summer camp last week, Trey Davis was on the field and practicing with his new Cougar teammates.  As if that wasn’t official enough, Davis is also listed as a freshman defensive back on the football program’s official online roster.

Unspecified family ties to the Pullam-area are what ultimately led Davis to Wazzu.

“He visited here and then, of course, we already had a relationship with him, so we’re excited he’s here,” head coach Mike Leach said according to the Spokane Spokesman-Review. “Excited to have him and felt like he could do a lot of good things from the beginning. So we’re excited to see what he can do now that he’s here.”

Coming out of high school in Federal Way, Wash., Davis was rated as a three-star prospect.  He was also the No. 10 player at any position in his home state.

While Davis comes to Wazzu, at least initially, as a walk-on, he’s expected to take a redshirt his true freshman season.  That would then leave him with four years of eligibility he could use beginning in 2020.

Arkansas lost potential starting OT to torn ACL on first day of camp

By John TaylorAug 6, 2019, 7:27 AM EDT
As Arkansas kicked off the first practice of summer camp over the weekend, the ever-looming injury cloud made a very unwanted appearance.

Multiple reports Sunday indicated that Noah Gatlin had sustained a torn ACL during a practice session late last week.  Those reports had followed a Facebook post by Gatlin’s mother late Saturday night indicating her son did indeed suffer a torn ACL Friday as well as unspecified cartilage damage and will need to undergo surgery to repair the damage.

Suffice to say, the offensive lineman will miss the entire 2019 season as a result of the injury and subsequent rehab process.

Gatlin was a three-star 2018 signee.  He played in four games (almost 200 snaps) as a true freshman, starting two of those contests at left tackle, although the recently-enacted NCAA rule allowed him to take a redshirt for the 2018 season.

Prior to the injury, the 6-7, 302-pound tackle was expected to compete for a starting job on either side of the Hogs’ offensive line.