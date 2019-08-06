Oregon State new home for Pitt transfer K Jake Scarton

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A mini-Pitt Transfer Day at CFT continues, although this one involves a move from one Power Five program to another.

Jake Scarton confirmed late last week that he had decided to transfer from Pitt. Monday, amidst speculation of a move to Corvallis, Oregon State confirmed the placekicker’s addition to the Beavers’ roster.

As Scarton lands at the Left Coast OSU as a walk-on, he will be eligible to compete immediately for the Pac-12 school.

Scarton joined the Panthers as a walk-on in 2017. During his time at Pitt, the Pennsylvania native didn’t attempt a field goal or extra point but did serve as the primary holder for the vast majority of the 2018 season.

At OSU, Scarton joins a team that returns a kicker, Jordan Choukair, who connected on 60 percent of his 20 field goal attempts a season ago and 35 of 38 point-afters. The year before, Choukair, entering his final season of eligibility, went 12-19 and 30-30.