Second Auburn receiver dealing with injury issue

Bubble wrap might be in order when it comes to Auburn’s receiving corps, just in case.

We had previously noted that speedy AU wide receiver Anthony Schwartz was set to undergo surgery to repair at least one broken bone in his hand, leaving his availability for the opener against Oregon up in the air. Not long after, al.com reported that fellow AU receiver Eli Stove suffered a knee injury during practice earlier in the day.

The good news, especially considering Stove’s recent injury history, is that the latest issue is considered to be minor in nature. “The redshirt junior may be held out of practice some for precautionary reasons,” the website wrote.

Stove suffered a torn ACL in March of last year, limiting him to a pair of appearances this past season. In that limited action, the Florida native caught three passes for 17 yards.

The year before, Stove totaled 265 yards on 29 receptions after posting 23 catches for 224 yards as a true freshman in 2016. Stove has actually done as much or more damage in the running game, accounting for 446 yards and three touchdowns on 41 carries the two years prior to his ACL injury.