South Carolina RB Lavonte Valentine enters transfer portal

South Carolina running back Lavonte Valentine has entered the transfer portal, the school has confirmed.
Valentine was a spring enrollee in 2018 out of Melbourne, Fla., but a torn ACL during his senior season at Melbourne Central Catholic High School cost him the remainder of that season plus the entire 2018 Gamecocks campaign. Valentine progressed enough to where he could run track for South Carolina this past spring, but he could not overcome being buried on Carolina’s depth chart.
In addition to seniors AJ Turner, Rico Dowdle, Mon Denson and Clemson transfer Tavien Feaster, Valentine was behind redshirt freshman DeShaun Fenwick and true freshman Kevin Harris.
“Lavonte made every effort he could,” Will Muschamp told The State, “between practices, between days that we’re off and time when he was away from track and academics to be able to come over and meet.”
Assuming he regains his form, Valentine should have suitors moving forward. He ran for 9.6 yards per carry as a high school junior and was timed at 10.57 in the 100-meter dash this spring.
From the “could be nothing, could be something” department, Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam left the Tigers’ practice Monday due to injury. Bryant is dealing with a strained hamstring, while Okwuegbunam was knocked out of practice thanks to a sprained right knee.
As of now, both ailments appear to be that of the standard training camp bumps and bruises variety.
“Fortunately, it looks like they’re going to be back and be ready to go,” Missouri head coach Barry Odom told Power Mizzou. “But you never know.”
Bryant went down on a non-contact play during the team’s 11-on-11 portion of practice. Sophomore Taylor Powell replaced him behind center.
Bryant, obviously, is set to be the Tigers’ starting quarterback after transferring in from Clemson. Okwuegbunam caught 43 passes for 466 yards and six touchdowns in nine games a year ago.
Both players left the field under their own power and were taken off the field via a cart, largely as a precaution.
I guess that old saying does have some merit, that time does heal all wounds.
Bobby Petrino was fired as the head football coach at Arkansas in the spring of 2012 for hiring his mistress for an athletic department position and lying about her presence during a single-vehicle motorcycle accident involving Petrino. Fast-forward more than seven years, and Petrino is set to make his return to the state of Arkansas as one of the featured speakers in this year’s Little Rock Touchdown Club lecture series.
After the disgraced Petrino’s controversial exit from UA, he landed on his feet months later as the head coach at Western Kentucky for the 2013 season. Rehired by Louisville the following year, he lasted five seasons in his second stint with the Cardinals before he was fired after a 2-8 start to the 2018 campaign.
In addition to Petrino, the Little Rock series will include speakers such as current and former Arkansas head coaches Chad Morris (Aug. 30) and Houston Nutt (Oct. 21); former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer (Oct. 7); SEC commissioner Greg Sankey (Nov. 19); and former Georgia great and College Football Hall of Famer Herschel Walker (Jan. 9).
Florida’s secondary problems are becoming a primary one for head coach Dan Mullen.
Cornerback Chris Steele, a four-star 2019 signee, transferred from UF in early May before ultimately landing at USC; fellow cornerback Brian Edwards ended up at Central Michigan earlier this month after leaving Gainesville in early July. Additionally, another corner, John Huggins, remains away from the team as he continues to deal with what’s only being described as a “family situation.”
Today, the Gators’ defensive backfield miseries continued and escalated as Mullen confirmed that C.J. McWilliams has suffered a ruptured Achilles’ tendon. The nickleback sustained the injury on a non-contact play during a recent practice.
As a result, McWilliams will be sidelined for the entire 2019 season.
This past season as a redshirt sophomore, McWilliams started two of the nine games in which he played after playing in seven games the year before. In 2018, McWilliams was credited with 16 tackles and four pass breakups.
Florida will open the 2019 season Aug. 24 against in-state rival Miami in Orlando.
Another of the handful of USC wide receivers who left the Trojans this offseason has found a new college football home.
On his personal Twitter account Monday, Keyshawn Young announced that he will be continuing his playing career at Marshall. The missive comes a little over a month after Young utilized the same social media website to confirm his transfer from the Trojans.
Barring an unexpected turn of events, Young will be forced to sit out the 2019 season to comply with NCAA transfer bylaws. That would then make the 2020 season his final year of eligibility.
Young was a three-star member of the Trojans’ 2016 recruiting class. The 5-11, 170-pound Florida native played in nine games, all at cornerback, during his true freshman season before moving to wide receiver prior to his sophomore campaign. He didn’t catch a pass in either of the past two seasons.
In addition to Young, Randal Grimes (UNLV), Josh Imatorbhebhe (Illinois), Trevon Sidney (Illinois) are all receivers who have left the Land of Troy this offseason and found new homes. Bru McCoy (Texas) and Velus Jones (NCAA transfer database) left as well before experiencing a change of heart and ultimately returning HERE and HERE.