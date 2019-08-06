Tony Sanchez makes hire to replace UNLV assistant awaiting heart transplant

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

And just like that, Tony Sanchez‘s UNLV coaching staff is whole yet again.

As he awaits a heart transplant, it was confirmed in mid-July that offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Barney Cotton would not be coaching for the Rebels in 2019. At the same time, it was confirmed that offensive line coach Garin Justice would take over Cotton’s coordinating responsibilities.

Late last week, Sanchez filled the other hole on his staff as Ronnie Regula was named as the football program’s new tight ends coach. The addition is a return home for Regula as he spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons as a graduate assistant with the football program.

This will also mark Regula’s first on-field role at the FBS level.

“We’re excited to bring Ronnie back into the Rebel family,” said Sanchez in a statement provided by the school. “He did a tremendous job here as a graduate assistant and worked on both sides of the ball, including offensive line and the tight ends. He’s a perfect fit to help us make a seamless transition with the staff changes.”

Regula left UNLV in January of this year after he was named tight ends/fullbacks coach at Lafayette College.