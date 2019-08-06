USC transfer WR Keyshawn Young moves on to Marshall

Another of the handful of USC wide receivers who left the Trojans this offseason has found a new college football home.
On his personal Twitter account Monday, Keyshawn Young announced that he will be continuing his playing career at Marshall. The missive comes a little over a month after Young utilized the same social media website to confirm his transfer from the Trojans.
Barring an unexpected turn of events, Young will be forced to sit out the 2019 season to comply with NCAA transfer bylaws. That would then make the 2020 season his final year of eligibility.
Young was a three-star member of the Trojans’ 2016 recruiting class. The 5-11, 170-pound Florida native played in nine games, all at cornerback, during his true freshman season before moving to wide receiver prior to his sophomore campaign. He didn’t catch a pass in either of the past two seasons.
In addition to Young, Randal Grimes (UNLV), Josh Imatorbhebhe (Illinois), Trevon Sidney (Illinois) are all receivers who have left the Land of Troy this offseason and found new homes. Bru McCoy (Texas) and Velus Jones (NCAA transfer database) left as well before experiencing a change of heart and ultimately returning HERE and HERE.