USC transfer WR Keyshawn Young moves on to Marshall

By John TaylorAug 6, 2019, 2:02 PM EDT
Another of the handful of USC wide receivers who left the Trojans this offseason has found a new college football home.

On his personal Twitter account Monday, Keyshawn Young announced that he will be continuing his playing career at Marshall.  The missive comes a little over a month after Young utilized the same social media website to confirm his transfer from the Trojans.

Barring an unexpected turn of events, Young will be forced to sit out the 2019 season to comply with NCAA transfer bylaws.  That would then make the 2020 season his final year of eligibility.

Young was a three-star member of the Trojans’ 2016 recruiting class.  The 5-11, 170-pound Florida native played in nine games, all at cornerback, during his true freshman season before moving to wide receiver prior to his sophomore campaign.  He didn’t catch a pass in either of the past two seasons.

In addition to Young, Randal Grimes (UNLV), Josh Imatorbhebhe (Illinois), Trevon Sidney (Illinois) are all receivers who have left the Land of Troy this offseason and found new homes.  Bru McCoy (Texas) and Velus Jones (NCAA transfer database) left as well before experiencing a change of heart and ultimately returning HERE and HERE.

Found not guilty of sexual assault, expelled WR Quintez Cephus eyes return to school — at Wisconsin or elsewhere

By John TaylorAug 6, 2019, 1:23 PM EDT
With the book closed on arguably the most difficult phase of his life, Quintez Cephus is looking to move on to the next chapter.  Whether that will involve a return to Madison is another matter entirely.

Late last week, a Dane County (Wisc.) jury found Cephus not guilty on a pair of sexual assault charges.  Two days after very loudly proclaiming his innocence and announcing he was taking a leave of absence from the Wisconsin football team, Cephus was charged in late August of last year with felony sexual assault of an intoxicated victim and felony sexual assault.  The criminal complaint filed against him stated that he allegedly “sexually assaulted two drunken women at once in the bedroom of his apartment in April” of 2018.

It took a jury of his peers less than 45 minutes to acquit him on both of those counts Friday.

Cephus was initially suspended by the Badgers football program before being expelled by the university last semester.  In October of last year, Cephus sued the University of Wisconsin-Madison in U.S. District Court, claiming that the school violated his constitutional rights.  That suit was dropped in March of this year.

With the legal entanglement in his rearview mirror, Cephus is now turning his focus to a return to school and, ultimately, a football field.  The player’s attorney told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel it’s uncertain whether his client will petition to return to UW or continue his academic and athletic endeavors elsewhere.

“We are still in the phase of recovering from the fact that he spent the last year of his life under terrible strain and allegations,” the attorney, Andrew Miltenberg, told the Journal Sentinel. “It was a very rough ride over the last year. Everyone is just sort of coming up for air.”

In 2017, Cephus led the run-centric Badgers in receiving touchdowns with six and yards per catch at 16.7.  His 501 receiving yards were good for second, while his 30 receptions were third on the team.  Because of the off-field situation that led to the suspension, Cephus didn’t play at all in 2018.

Cephus still has two years of eligibility he could use, either at UW or another FBS program.  He would be eligible to play immediately if he decided to transfer from the Badgers.

Thus far, for what it’s worth, Wisconsin has not commented on the not-guilty verdicts.

Dismissed Michigan RB O’Maury Samuels denied immediate eligibility at New Mexico State

By John TaylorAug 6, 2019, 12:48 PM EDT
At least in this case, the NCAA’s benevolence doesn’t extend to one FBS independent.

In early February, after being dismissed by Michigan, O’Maury Samuels announced that he had decided to place his name into the NCAA transfer database. Not long after, the running back landed at New Mexico State with hopes of playing immediately for the Aggies.

With the start of the 2019 campaign less than a month away, those hopes have officially been dashed as the football program has confirmed that the NCAA has denied Samuel’s waiver for immediate eligibility. After sitting out the upcoming season, Samuels will have two years of eligibility he can use beginning with the 2020 campaign.

Samuels was arrested on a pair of charges in early December, including one count of domestic violence. Shortly before making his transfer announcement on social media, that domestic count was dismissed after he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of malicious destruction of property under $200.

A four-star member of the Wolverines’ 2017 recruiting class, Samuels was rated as the No. 20 running back in the country and the No. 1 player at any position in the state of New Mexico. He was the highest-rated of the three backs in U-M’s class that year.

This past season, Samuels ran for 66 yards on 13 carries. As a true freshman in 2017, he totaled 13 yards on eight carries.

DT who transferred from Auburn, Colorado this offseason lands at UAB

By John TaylorAug 6, 2019, 12:12 PM EDT
U-Haul’s unofficial college football poster boy for the 2019 offseason has settled on yet another campus.  For now.

Late last week, Jaunta’vius Johnson indicated on both Instagram and Twitter that he has decided to continue his collegiate playing career at UAB.  For further confirmation, the defensive lineman has since been added to the Blazers’ official online roster.

Earlier this offseason, Johnson took the first step in leaving Auburn by entering the NCAA transfer database and ultimately transferred to Colorado in mid-January.  Four months later, it was confirmed that Johnson had decided to leave the Buffaloes and reenter the portal.

For those keeping score at home, that’s two transfers and three schools in the last eight months or so.

A three-star member of the Tigers’ 2015 recruiting class, Johnson took a redshirt as a true freshman.  After missing the 2016 season because of injury, the 6-2, 326-pound lineman came back to play in a total of three games the past two seasons.  Two of those appearances came in 2018.

If Johnson, a graduate of AU, ultimately sticks at this latest school, he will have one year of eligibility remaining and carry immediate eligibility into the new season.

Felony charge fired former Florida staffer faced formally dropped

By John TaylorAug 6, 2019, 11:44 AM EDT
After an offseason of off-field tumult, there’s finally, officially some positive news for a former member of Florida’s extended football staff.

Otis Yelverton was arrested in April on one count of aggravated cyberstalking, which also led to his dismissal as UF’s assistant director of player personnel.  It was alleged at the time that, among the 40-plus calls, Facebook messages and texts the 51-year-old Yelverton sent/made to his former girlfriend, one included a threat to blow up her car.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, and citing “insufficient evidence to sustain a conviction,” the State’s Attorney’s Office has now formally dismissed the case against Yelverton.

Below is a statement attributed to Yelverton regarding the latest development in his off-field legal entanglement:

I want to thank the State Attorney’s office for their thoughtful consideration of the evidence in this matter and the decision not to file charges against me. From the very beginning, I have maintained my innocence and trusted the judicial system – and others – that I would be afforded the due process granted to every citizen of this country.

Today, I am vindicated.

This matter was about two people that cared for each other, struggling over a period of time with the dissolution of our relationship. In that process, hurtful words were exchanged. While not a crime, I deeply regret using hurtful language and am committed to being more mindful of the things I say and the context in which I say them. I already have begun seeing a counselor to help me better handle such difficult personal situations.

Because I am a father to daughters, it is important that I make clear that there have never been any allegations of violent behavior by me, not during this process or any other relationship I have ever had. Violence against women of any sort is offensive to me, and never have I, nor would I, commit violence against a woman.

I am very much looking forward to putting this behind me and resuming my career. Unfortunately, I will not be doing so at the University of Florida. The University Athletic Association terminated my employment on May 29, 2019, before this matter could be resolved in the judicial system and despite my statements of innocence and repeated requests for patience.

Up until the time of his dismissal, Yelverton had served in his post in Gainesville since he was hired by Dan Mullen in January of 2018.