Ex-Memphis DT acquitted in rape case sues university

I’d surmise this development would, at bare minimum, pique the interest of the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s legal staff.

In the early morning hours of Oct. 14, 2017, Memphis defensive tackle Ernest Suttles was charged with rape following an alleged incident at an off-campus residence. Originally indefinitely suspended by the football program, Suttles was eventually dismissed by the team and barred from stepping foot on campus.

Late last month, however, the case against Suttles was dismissed, with the judgment sheet produced by the Shelby County (Tenn.) Criminal Court stating that the state “cannot carry its burden of proof on to the elements of this offense.”

Nearly two weeks later, the Memphis Commercial Appeal reports, Suttles is going after his former university as the former player has “filed a lawsuit against the university alleging breach of contract, denial of due process and violations of Title IX.” Filed in U.S. District Court, the lawsuit alleges that Suttles was stripped of his “scholarship, reputation, job prospects and a potential career in the NFL” as a result of the university’s actions.

From the Commercial Appeal:

In addition to seeking damages “in an amount to be determined at trial,” Suttles also is seeking to have his disciplinary record expunged, any record of his suspension removed from his education file and “permanently destroy any record of (the accuser’s) complaint.” … The lawsuit also alleged Suttles’ case was treated differently than that of a white student who was indicted on rape charges in 2017. While Suttles, who is black, was barred from campus, the white student was able to attend classes as recently as October 2017, according to the lawsuit.

Entering the 2017 season, Suttles, who graduated in May of that year, had started 19 of the 38 games in which he played. Prior to the off-field issue, the then-fifth-year senior was listed as a co-starter at tackle for the Tigers.

Suttles originally began his collegiate career at Nebraska, but was dismissed following a physical altercation with a teammate. He transferred to Memphis in August of 2013.