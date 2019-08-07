Foot injury to sideline Oregon WR Brenden Schooler for 6-8 weeks

It wasn’t a very good day for the feet of a couple of starting Power Five wide receivers Tuesday.

First, Kentucky confirmed that Isaiah Epps would be lost for up to six weeks because of a fractured left foot. Not long after, Oregon confirmed that Brenden Schooler underwent surgery to repair an unspecified injury to one of his feet.

At the short end of the timeline, Schooler would miss the first three games of the regular season against Auburn (Aug. 31), Nevada (Sept. 7) and Montana (Sept. 14). At the long end, the fourth-year senior would also miss the Sept. 21 matchup with Stanford as a Week 5 bye would put him back for the Oct. 5 game against Cal.

“He’s not only a great player, he’s a great leader,” head coach Mario Cristobal said according to The Oregonian. “I feel terrible for him — we all do. Tremendous human being, off the charts, means a lot to the guys out there. Knowing him, he’s probably trying to squat and run today. He will try to get them back as fast as he can. He will, because he’s that type of guy. He’ll be around because his leadership is going to be needed, his mentorship in that room will be needed. Certainly, it’s a tough one to take because of what he means to this team.”

Schooler totaled 203 yards and a touchdown on 21 receptions. He’s also valuable in the third phase of the game as he has been named first-team All-Pac-12 for special teams each of the past two seasons.