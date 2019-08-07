Georgia Tech could be landing spot for erstwhile Georgia LB Brenton Cox

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brenton Cox may be leaving the University of Georgia, but he may not be leaving the Peach State.

Depending on the report, Cox mutually parted ways with/was dismissed by Georgia over the weekend. Either way, the once highly-touted linebacker’s name is now listed in the NCAA transfer database.

As for a potential landing spot? According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, “[d]on’t be surprised if… Cox ends up at Georgia Tech.” From the Journal Constitution‘s report:

At least one member of that team already has communicated with the Georgia outside linebacker, who was conspicuously missing from the Bulldogs’ practice Monday and reportedly is seeking a transfer. Almost as soon as the news broke around lunchtime Monday, his close friend Marquez Ezzard sent out a tweet either indicating that Cox had reached out to him or encouraging Cox to call him. Ezzard was one of Cox’s teammates at Stockbridge High. He is a freshman receiver at Tech, where he transferred after a redshirt season at Miami. Kelton Dawson, a sophomore defensive end at Tech, also was a teammate of Cox at Stockbridge.

At this time, it’s decidedly unclear whether Cox’s time with the Bulldogs has come to an end as neither the player nor the program have commented publicly on his status moving forward.

A five-star member of UGA’s 2018 recruiting class, Cox was rated as the No. 2 strongside defensive end in the country; the No. 5 player at any position in the state of Georgia; and the No. 23 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only one defensive signee in the Bulldogs’ class that year, cornerback Tyson Campbell, was rated higher than Cox.

As a true freshman, Cox played in 13 games and was credited with 20 tackles.

In April of this year, Cox was arrested on marijuana possession charges, which were expected to lead to a one-game suspension according to mandated university policy.