Kentucky loses starting WR Isaiah Epps for six weeks with foot fracture

The first day of summer camp Tuesday brought some unfortunate news to light for what’s expected to be a prominent member of Kentucky’s receiving corps this coming season.

UK offensive coordinator Eddie Gran has confirmed that Isaiah Epps suffered what Gran described as a small fracture in his left foot during that first practice. The wide receiver has already undergone surgery to have a screw inserted into the foot and is expected to miss six weeks.

If Epps is sidelined for that length of time, he would very likely miss games against Toledo (Aug. 31), Eastern Michigan (Sept. 7) and the SEC opener against Florida (Sept. 14). He would then return for the Sept. 21 road trip to Mississippi State.

During his first two seasons with the Wildcats, Epps has played in 26 games, starting two of those contests. Both of those starts came in a 2018 season in which he caught eight passes for 76 yards. As a true freshman, he totaled 55 yards on four receptions.

Epps has widely been expected to hold down a starting receiver job prior to the injury.