Kentucky loses starting WR Isaiah Epps for six weeks with foot fracture

The first day of summer camp Tuesday brought some unfortunate news to light for what’s expected to be a prominent member of Kentucky’s receiving corps this coming season.
UK offensive coordinator Eddie Gran has confirmed that Isaiah Epps suffered what Gran described as a small fracture in his left foot during that first practice. The wide receiver has already undergone surgery to have a screw inserted into the foot and is expected to miss six weeks.
If Epps is sidelined for that length of time, he would very likely miss games against Toledo (Aug. 31), Eastern Michigan (Sept. 7) and the SEC opener against Florida (Sept. 14). He would then return for the Sept. 21 road trip to Mississippi State.
During his first two seasons with the Wildcats, Epps has played in 26 games, starting two of those contests. Both of those starts came in a 2018 season in which he caught eight passes for 76 yards. As a true freshman, he totaled 55 yards on four receptions.
Epps has widely been expected to hold down a starting receiver job prior to the injury.
It’s not Alabama-Wisconsin or even Arkansas-Utah, but we do have some scheduling news on which to note this morning.
Earlier this week, San Jose State announced a pair of home-and-home series with fellow Group of Five programs. SJSU will face Toledo on Sept. 16, 2023, at the Glass Bowl, with the Rockets traveling to San Jose on Sept. 9 of 2028. A home-and-home with UTEP was also announced — Sept. 26, 2026, in San Jose and Sept. 25, 2027, in El Paso’s Sun Bowl.
The 2023 meeting will be the first-ever in the regular season between the Spartans and the Rockets. The two teams did meet in the first California Bowl in 1981, a 27-25 win for the MAC school.
The Miners and Spartans, meanwhile, have faced each other on 10 previous occasions. The first meeting came in 1966 and the most recent in 2004.
The two teams are all square at 5-5 in those previous matchups.
Chris Steele‘s wild ride through the offseason will end up back where it was expected — the ability to play in 2019, albeit at a different university than first (or second) thought.
After landing as at USC as a transfer, Chris Steele sought a waiver from the NCAA that would give him immediate eligibility for the upcoming season. Tuesday night, the Trojans confirmed on Twitter that the waiver has been granted.
The development was yet another twist in what’s been a dizzying last three months for the defensive back.
After announcing in early May that he would be transferring from Florida, Steele revealed not long after that he would be transferring to Oregon to continue his collegiate playing career. However, it was subsequently reported that Steele would be enrolling instead at USC. That development came after Steele took an official visit to Eugene but was subsequently seen on the USC campus with Bru McCoy, another touted 2019 signee who left for Texas but ultimately returned to USC.
A four-star 2019 signee, Steele was rated as the No. 5 cornerback in the country; the No. 6 player at any position in the state of California; and the No. 42 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. He easily was the highest-rated signee in the Gators’ class this year.
Regardless of how it may be parsed, this isn’t a good look. At all.
We have already known about four different instances of some type of violence against women allegedly perpetrated by members of the Florida football program since Dan Mullen took over as head coach. As noted by the Tampa Bay Times, that number is now up to five as defensive back John Huggins was accused late last year by a female tutor of choking her.
From the Times:
In October, a 19-year-old student accused Huggins of choking her during a tutoring session, according to a police report obtained this week by the Tampa Bay Times and other news outlets. Huggins was upset, the report alleges, because the tutor took his phone to make sure he would stay for the entire session (which she said Huggins often failed to do).
The woman had previously been made uncomfortable because Huggins pulled her hair in an earlier tutoring session, according to the report.
For whatever reason, the alleged victim declined to pursue charges against Huggins. The defensive back didn’t play in the last five games of last season after the incident, seemingly serving a previously unreported suspension.
The ugly accusations serve as yet another off-field black eye for Mullen’s squad.
- Four-star 2018 signee Justin Watkins was arrested twice in a two-month span last year. The first was on a misdemeanor charge of trespassing on school grounds after a verbal argument with an unidentified female turned violent as Watkins shattered the woman’s cellphone, kicked her vehicle and attempted to let the air out of her tires. The second was even more serious as Watkins was arrested and booked on four charges, including a pair of third-degree felonies (false imprisonment/kidnapping and domestic battery by strangulation) as well as two misdemeanors (first-degree battery), after allegedly pinning his girlfriend to a bed, punching her with a closed fist and choking her on three separate occasions. He announced in late July of last year that he was leaving UF “to better my opportunities.”
- In early May of this year, it was reported that four-star 2019 signee Jalon Jones had been accused by an unnamed female of sexually assaulting her in the early morning hours of April 6. It was subsequently unearthed that another unnamed female had accused the UF quarterback of sexually assaulting her that same day as well at the same on-campus residence as the first alleged victim. As was the case with Watkins, Jones left UF and ultimately landed at an FCS school.
- Otis Yelverton was arrested in April on one count of aggravated cyberstalking, which also led to his dismissal as UF’s assistant director of player personnel. It was alleged at the time that, among the 40-plus calls, Facebook messages and texts the 51-year-old Yelverton sent/made to his former girlfriend, one included a threat to blow up her car. Late last week, and citing “insufficient evidence to sustain a conviction,” the State’s Attorney’s Office formally dismissed the case against Yelverton.
- In May, defensive back Brian Edwards was arrested on one count of misdemeanor battery after allegedly abusing his girlfriend, although charges were never formally filed due to insufficient evidence. Edwards entered the NCAA transfer portal in early July and transferred to Central Michigan a month later.
“We do a lot. How many of them were actually charged?” Mullen said, by way of 247Sports.com, when asked about the Huggins situation Tuesday. “Part of it is also, there’s a lot out there with women. Now we do a lot of education with our team on that stuff. Obviously, I’m a big anti-violence-against-women person. I’m also a person that I really want to have all the information as I make decisions on what happens in different situations.
“That’s one of the toughest deals, because it’s a jump to conclusion on every detail that happens sometimes.”
Huggins remains away from the team as he continues to deal with what’s only being described as a “family situation” that Mullen says is unrelated to the accusations a year ago.
Georgia has approached North Carolina to play a home-and-home series but nothing is on the schedule as of yet, according to a report Tuesday from the Athens Banner-Herald.
The paper reports that Georgia director of football operations Josh Lee emailed North Carolina in February, with the idea of playing Sept. 18, 2027 in Athens and Sept. 14, 2030 in Chapel Hill.
Georgia already has a road trip to Florida State (in addition to a trip to Georgia Tech) on the schedule for 2027 and home dates versus Clemson and Georgia Tech on its red and black docket for 2030. However, that wouldn’t necessarily stop the Bulldogs from adding the Heels. Kirby Smart has been an extremely ambitious scheduler, lining up Texas, Florida State and Georgia Tech for 2028 and Texas, Clemson and Georgia Tech the following year.
North Carolina has no games on its non-conference schedule for 2027 and a TBD road trip to Notre Dame for 2030.
Georgia and North Carolina have played 31 times previously, dating back all the way to a 6-0 UNC win in Atlanta in 1895. The sides’ most recent meeting also came in Atlanta, a 33-24 Georgia win to open the 2016 campaign, Smart’s first as Georgia’s head coach.
Georgia leads the all-time series 17-12-2.