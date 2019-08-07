NCAA says NFL-style player availability reporting is a no-go at this time

There are very few areas where the NCAA still is able to push their way around anymore but when it comes to gambling on college sports, the organization still likes to draw a line in the sand and stand firm.

The latest example of this comes Wednesday as the NCAA Board of Governors announced they will continue to prohibit athletes and administrators from gambling on sports at all. Further, they will also not allow those under the umbrella of the organization to provide any information that can be used for sports gambling.

Perhaps most relevant to football fans this fall, the NCAA also ruled out providing NFL-style player availability reports for games after first exploring the idea in a subcommittee setting.

“The ad hoc committee gathered thorough feedback from conference commissioners, athletics administrators, athletic trainers and student-athletes across all three divisions about potential player availability reporting,” said Ohio State President Michael V. Drake, chair of the Board of Governors. “The membership has significant concerns about the purpose, parameters, enforcement and effectiveness of a player availability reporting model.”

So to the delight of coaches everywhere in college football, it appears that we won’t know whether a player is questionable, probable or out like in the professional league that plays on Sunday’s. Several schools do already provide a mid-week report along those lines anyway but it seems it will not be a mainstream thing anytime soon.

It’s too bad, not just for gambling purposes but because the lack of information coming out of programs is as minimized as ever. One day that might not be the case but those baby steps will need to be taken in 2020 or beyond given the actions from NCAA leadership this week.