On second thought, UCF is actually all for a 2-for-1 with in-state rival Florida

We’re just going to call all the “tough” talk from Central Florida athletic director Danny White as simply a good negotiating stance given the circumstances.
How else to explain the fact that his football program seems to suddenly be open to scheduling a 2-for-1 with in-state rival Florida just a few months after lambasting the practice to AAC peers and talking tough about the Gators prior to that.
“We’re not going to do two games at somebody else’s stadium and then a neutral-site game in Orlando at Camping World Stadium,” White told Orlando media personality Mike Bianchi. “That’s totally disrespectful to what our fans have built at Spectrum Stadium. I think it was 247Sports.com that ranked our stadium as the fourth-toughest place to play in college football. We’ve built an unbelievable college football atmosphere at our on-campus stadium. We’re not going to do two-for-neutrals [at Camping World Stadium]. That’s silly.”
That is quite an about face from White’s stance he conveyed in emails to the Gators about not doing 2-for-1’s at all and interesting given some of the blowback he received after inking a home-and-home with CUSA’s Florida International in the near future. UF athletic director Scott Stricklin has never seemed to rule out a series with the Knights, but does note that a straight home-and-home with the AAC school down the road from Gainesville is probably off the table.
As luck would have it, both Sunshine State schools have some good availability in the non-conference slate from 2024 onward. Two in the Swamp and a follow up at The Bounce House seems like good business for all involved and fun matchup for fans outside the state to have some interest in.
Leverage is everything in college football on the field and perhaps that just what UCF’s AD has in the back of his mind these past few months.
We now know what precious few weekends fans of certain schools will be allowed to host those rare fall weddings in the South and which they most certainly will not.
The SEC announced their full 2020 season schedule on Wednesday, giving the league an idea of what next year looks like just as fall camp for the upcoming campaign gets underway across the conference.
Unlike 2019 however, the SEC (and college football in general) will have 13 playing weekends during the regular season instead of this year’s 14. That results in just one open date for each team instead of the two they’ll have spread out between late August and December this year.
While you can check out the full release for the dates of every game involving one of the league’s 14 teams, there are a few notables on the docket now set. This includes previously announced non-conference games like Alabama-USC at AT&T Stadium in North Texas during Week 1, as well as Arkansas at Notre Dame, Tennessee traveling to Oklahoma and Texas’ return game at LSU — all three of which are during Week 2.
Speaking of Week 2, conference play begins then with Kentucky at Florida and Vanderbilt at Missouri. A little later in the year is a rather notable change as The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry between Georgia and Auburn moves to October 10.
November 28 is another date to keep in mind as the final regular season weekend is capped off with traditional games like the Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn and LSU at Texas A&M. The Egg Bowl between Ole Miss and Mississippi State will remain on Thanksgiving, November 26.
Oh and about that Iron Bowl, neither the Tigers or Tide can be all that thrilled with the league office folks in Birmingham as Auburn hosts LSU the week before while Alabama plays Texas A&M. Not exactly easy sledding and far from the FCS bodybag game both are used to playing.
Either way, get to browsing folks because the SEC slate is now set.
If you’ve wanted to make it out to one of college football’s cathedrals, the 2019 season might just be a good time to take in a game at the Horseshoe.
While there is of course rabid interest in Ohio State’s upcoming campaign to see how new head coach Ryan Day will fare, it seems some of the Buckeyes faithful are not quite as faithful as expected as the program enters a new era without Urban Meyer helming things.
“We were down by about four or five percent,” OSU athletic director Gene Smith said on his new school-produced podcast about the program’s season ticket renewals. “So we usually renew at about 97 or 98 percent. This time, we renewed at 94 to 95 percent. So we had some extra inventory.”
Add in fewer tickets distributed to visiting teams at the historic venue and there were a surprising number of seats still available that the school had to hustle to move for the upcoming campaign. This resulted in a few new “flexible” packages available to purchase that weren’t there before.
AD’s across the country are dealing with attendance issues in college football and it seems that is even a factor with the Buckeyes as they navigate a coaching change in 2019. In a perhaps related note, Ohio State’s remarkable 16-year streak of 100,000+ fans at Ohio Stadium ended last season in a Big Ten matchup against lowly Rutgers in early September.
That said, it’s not like the OSU ticket sales office is hurting for bad matchups to build excitement around. Day will make his debut against Lane Kiffin of all people when FAU opens the season at the ‘Shoe and in-state rival Cincinnati visits during Week 2. The Buckeyes also play Michigan State, Wisconsin and Penn State among others in Columbus too.
The injury bug has, once again, slammed into UCLA’s linebacking corps.
Tyree Thompson posted on his personal Twitter Tuesday night that he underwent successful surgery earlier in the day for an unspecified injury. The photo attached to the tweet does, though, show his left leg band bandaged and propped up on what appears to be a stack of pillows.
“Minor set back for a major comeback!” the linebacker added.
The football program has not addressed the development publicly, and head coach Chip Kelly isn’t expected to meet with the media again until Thursday.
After coming to UCLA as a transfer from the junior-college ranks last offseason, Thompson started all 12 games at inside linebacker for the Bruins in 2018. His 55 tackles were good for fourth on the team while his six tackles for loss were tied for third.
What we do know is this: Tre Norwood injured his left knee during practice Monday and was seen on walking on a pair of crutches and wearing a compression wrap around the injured joint at the practice session the following night.
What we don’t know? How severe the injury to the Oklahoma defensive back is as head coach Lincoln Riley, nor any other member of the football program for that matter, has publicly addressed the development.
According to one report, though, it’s rather severe as Mark Schlabach of ESPN.com is reporting that “it’s unclear whether [Norwood will] be able to return to the field this coming season.” No specifics as to the specific nature of the injury were offered up by Schlabach in his report.
As for clarity regarding the Norwood situation, Riley isn’t expected to meet with the media again until Friday.
Norwood has started 19 games in a row for the Sooners, including all 14 this past season. He was fifth on the team in tackles with 58, while his lone interception came in the final minute of the win over Texas in the Big 12 championship game.