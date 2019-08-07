Getty Images

Quintez Cephus petitions for readmittance to Wisconsin after acquittal on sexual assault charges

By John TaylorAug 7, 2019, 10:24 AM EDT
At least for now, Quintez Cephus is eyeing a return to Madison.

Late last week, a Dane County (Wisc.) jury found Cephus not guilty on a pair of sexual assault charges.  With the legal entanglement in his rearview mirror, Cephus is now turning his focus to a return to school and, ultimately, a football field.

Tuesday, after some initial uncertainty, the wide receiver’s attorneys confirmed in a statement to the Wisconsin State Journal that their client is seeking readmittance to the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

“[Tuesday] afternoon, attorney (Kathleen) Stilling and myself filed at the direction and request of our client, a petition for readmission to the University of Wisconsin-Madison,” the other lawyer, Stephen Meyer, stated. “We have asked for a response by Thursday.”

From the State Journal‘s report, on the university’s policy for a study seeking readmission:

Under UW System administrative code, the only way a student who has been expelled can be reinstated is by written petition, in this case to UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank, who would decide whether to reinstate Cephus. In cases involving alleged sexual assault, the code states, Blank would make the decision in consultation with the school’s Title IX coordinator.

If Cephus isn’t readmitted to UW and permitted to return to the Badgers football team, he will likely seek a transfer to another football program to continue his collegiate playing career.

Two days after very loudly proclaiming his innocence and announcing he was taking a leave of absence from the Wisconsin football team, Cephus was charged in late August of last year with felony sexual assault of an intoxicated victim and felony sexual assault.  The criminal complaint filed against him stated that he allegedly “sexually assaulted two drunken women at once in the bedroom of his apartment in April” of 2018.

It took a jury of his peers less than 45 minutes to acquit him on both of those counts last Friday.

Cephus was initially suspended by the Badgers football program before being expelled by the university last semester.  In October of last year, Cephus sued the University of Wisconsin-Madison in U.S. District Court, claiming that the school violated his constitutional rights.  That suit was dropped in March of this year.

In 2017, Cephus led the run-centric Badgers in receiving touchdowns with six and yards per catch at 16.7.  His 501 receiving yards were good for second, while his 30 receptions were third on the team.  Because of the off-field situation that led to the suspension, Cephus didn’t play at all in 2018.

Cephus still has two years of eligibility he could use, either at UW or another FBS program.  He would be eligible to play immediately if he decided to transfer from the Badgers.

Georgia Tech could be landing spot for erstwhile Georgia LB Brenton Cox

By John TaylorAug 7, 2019, 9:29 AM EDT
Brenton Cox may be leaving the University of Georgia, but he may not be leaving the Peach State.

Depending on the report, Cox mutually parted ways with/was dismissed by Georgia over the weekend.  Either way, the once highly-touted linebacker’s name is now listed in the NCAA transfer database.

As for a potential landing spot?  According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, “[d]on’t be surprised if… Cox ends up at Georgia Tech.” From the Journal Constitution‘s report:

At least one member of that team already has communicated with the Georgia outside linebacker, who was conspicuously missing from the Bulldogs’ practice Monday and reportedly is seeking a transfer.

Almost as soon as the news broke around lunchtime Monday, his close friend Marquez Ezzard sent out a tweet either indicating that Cox had reached out to him or encouraging Cox to call him. Ezzard was one of Cox’s teammates at Stockbridge High. He is a freshman receiver at Tech, where he transferred after a redshirt season at Miami.

Kelton Dawson, a sophomore defensive end at Tech, also was a teammate of Cox at Stockbridge.

At this time, it’s decidedly unclear whether Cox’s time with the Bulldogs has come to an end as neither the player nor the program have commented publicly on his status moving forward.

A five-star member of UGA’s 2018 recruiting class, Cox was rated as the No. 2 strongside defensive end in the country; the No. 5 player at any position in the state of Georgia; and the No. 23 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  Only one defensive signee in the Bulldogs’ class that year, cornerback Tyson Campbell, was rated higher than Cox.

As a true freshman, Cox played in 13 games and was credited with 20 tackles.

In April of this year, Cox was arrested on marijuana possession charges, which were expected to lead to a one-game suspension according to mandated university policy.

Mississippi State WR Keith Mixon transfers to Western Michigan

By John TaylorAug 7, 2019, 7:57 AM EDT
One SEC school’s loss is a directional Michigan school’s gain.

Keith Mixon signaled his intent to pursue a move on from Mississippi State in early January by placing his name in the NCAA transfer portal.  As of Tuesday, according to his new football program’s official website, the wide receiver is now listed on Western Michigan’s online roster and was in uniform when the Broncos kicked off the full-contact portion of summer camp.

As Mixon heads to the Broncos as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play immediately for the MAC school in 2019.

A starter for the first half of the 2017 season, Mixon was hampered in the last half because of a foot injury. He underwent surgery in the offseason to repair the damage, which caused him to fall behind in spring practice and on into summer camp.

After catching 19 passes for 228 yards and a pair of touchdowns as a redshirt freshman in 2016, then going 18-275-1 in 2017, Mixon caught 10 passes for 137 yards and two scores this past season.

Kentucky loses starting WR Isaiah Epps for six weeks with foot fracture

By John TaylorAug 7, 2019, 6:26 AM EDT
The first day of summer camp Tuesday brought some unfortunate news to light for what’s expected to be a prominent member of Kentucky’s receiving corps this coming season.

UK offensive coordinator Eddie Gran has confirmed that Isaiah Epps suffered what Gran described as a small fracture in his left foot during that first practice.  The wide receiver has already undergone surgery to have a screw inserted into the foot and is expected to miss six weeks.

If Epps is sidelined for that length of time, he would very likely miss games against Toledo (Aug. 31), Eastern Michigan (Sept. 7) and the SEC opener against Florida (Sept. 14).  He would then return for the Sept. 21 road trip to Mississippi State.

During his first two seasons with the Wildcats, Epps has played in 26 games, starting two of those contests.  Both of those starts came in a 2018 season in which he caught eight passes for 76 yards.  As a true freshman, he totaled 55 yards on four receptions.

Epps has widely been expected to hold down a starting receiver job prior to the injury.

San Jose State adds future home-and-homes with Toledo, UTEP

By John TaylorAug 7, 2019, 6:06 AM EDT
It’s not Alabama-Wisconsin or even Arkansas-Utah, but we do have some scheduling news on which to note this morning.

Earlier this week, San Jose State announced a pair of home-and-home series with fellow Group of Five programs. SJSU will face Toledo on Sept. 16, 2023, at the Glass Bowl, with the Rockets traveling to San Jose on Sept. 9 of 2028. A home-and-home with UTEP was also announced — Sept. 26, 2026, in San Jose and Sept. 25, 2027, in El Paso’s Sun Bowl.

The 2023 meeting will be the first-ever in the regular season between the Spartans and the Rockets. The two teams did meet in the first California Bowl in 1981, a 27-25 win for the MAC school.

The Miners and Spartans, meanwhile, have faced each other on 10 previous occasions. The first meeting came in 1966 and the most recent in 2004.

The two teams are all square at 5-5 in those previous matchups.