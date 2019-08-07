Report: knee injury makes it unclear if Oklahoma DB Tre Norwood will see the field this season

What we do know is this: Tre Norwood injured his left knee during practice Monday and was seen on walking on a pair of crutches and wearing a compression wrap around the injured joint at the practice session the following night.

What we don’t know? How severe the injury to the Oklahoma defensive back is as head coach Lincoln Riley, nor any other member of the football program for that matter, has publicly addressed the development.

According to one report, though, it’s rather severe as Mark Schlabach of ESPN.com is reporting that “it’s unclear whether [Norwood will] be able to return to the field this coming season.” No specifics as to the specific nature of the injury were offered up by Schlabach in his report.

As for clarity regarding the Norwood situation, Riley isn’t expected to meet with the media again until Friday.

Norwood has started 19 games in a row for the Sooners, including all 14 this past season. He was fifth on the team in tackles with 58, while his lone interception came in the final minute of the win over Texas in the Big 12 championship game.