San Jose State adds future home-and-homes with Toledo, UTEP

It’s not Alabama-Wisconsin or even Arkansas-Utah, but we do have some scheduling news on which to note this morning.

Earlier this week, San Jose State announced a pair of home-and-home series with fellow Group of Five programs. SJSU will face Toledo on Sept. 16, 2023, at the Glass Bowl, with the Rockets traveling to San Jose on Sept. 9 of 2028. A home-and-home with UTEP was also announced — Sept. 26, 2026, in San Jose and Sept. 25, 2027, in El Paso’s Sun Bowl.

The 2023 meeting will be the first-ever in the regular season between the Spartans and the Rockets. The two teams did meet in the first California Bowl in 1981, a 27-25 win for the MAC school.

The Miners and Spartans, meanwhile, have faced each other on 10 previous occasions. The first meeting came in 1966 and the most recent in 2004.

The two teams are all square at 5-5 in those previous matchups.