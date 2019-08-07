SEC releases full 2020 season football schedule

We now know what precious few weekends fans of certain schools will be allowed to host those rare fall weddings in the South and which they most certainly will not.

The SEC announced their full 2020 season schedule on Wednesday, giving the league an idea of what next year looks like just as fall camp for the upcoming campaign gets underway across the conference.

Unlike 2019 however, the SEC (and college football in general) will have 13 playing weekends during the regular season instead of this year’s 14. That results in just one open date for each team instead of the two they’ll have spread out between late August and December this year.

While you can check out the full release for the dates of every game involving one of the league’s 14 teams, there are a few notables on the docket now set. This includes previously announced non-conference games like Alabama-USC at AT&T Stadium in North Texas during Week 1, as well as Arkansas at Notre Dame, Tennessee traveling to Oklahoma and Texas’ return game at LSU — all three of which are during Week 2.

Speaking of Week 2, conference play begins then with Kentucky at Florida and Vanderbilt at Missouri. A little later in the year is a rather notable change as The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry between Georgia and Auburn moves to October 10.

November 28 is another date to keep in mind as the final regular season weekend is capped off with traditional games like the Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn and LSU at Texas A&M. The Egg Bowl between Ole Miss and Mississippi State will remain on Thanksgiving, November 26.

Oh and about that Iron Bowl, neither the Tigers or Tide can be all that thrilled with the league office folks in Birmingham as Auburn hosts LSU the week before while Alabama plays Texas A&M. Not exactly easy sledding and far from the FCS bodybag game both are used to playing.

Either way, get to browsing folks because the SEC slate is now set.