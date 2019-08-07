UCF all for 2-for-1 with in-state rival Florida

We’re just going to call all the “tough” talk from Central Florida athletic director Danny White as simply a good negotiating stance given the circumstances.

How else to explain the fact that his football program seems to suddenly be open to scheduling a 2-for-1 with in-state rival Florida just a few months after lambasting the practice to AAC peers and talking tough about the Gators prior to that.

“We’re not going to do two games at somebody else’s stadium and then a neutral-site game in Orlando at Camping World Stadium,” White told Orlando media personality Mike Bianchi. “That’s totally disrespectful to what our fans have built at Spectrum Stadium. I think it was 247Sports.com that ranked our stadium as the fourth-toughest place to play in college football. We’ve built an unbelievable college football atmosphere at our on-campus stadium. We’re not going to do two-for-neutrals [at Camping World Stadium]. That’s silly.”

That is quite an about face from White’s stance he conveyed in emails to the Gators about not doing 2-for-1’s at all and interesting given some of the blowback he received after inking a home-and-home with CUSA’s Florida International in the near future. UF athletic director Scott Stricklin has never seemed to rule out a series with the Knights, but does note that a straight home-and-home with the AAC school down the road from Gainesville is probably off the table.

As luck would have it, both Sunshine State schools have some good availability in the non-conference slate from 2024 onward. Two in the Swamp and a follow up at The Bounce House seems like good business for all involved and fun matchup for fans outside the state to have some interest in.

Leverage is everything in college football on the field and perhaps that just what UCF’s AD has in the back of his mind these past few months.