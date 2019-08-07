UMass inks deal with online provider and local RSN to televise home games in 2019

There’s been a lot of talk about what the state of UConn’s football program will be like in the near future when the Huskies formally become an FBS independent and a bit of news 90 minutes to the north could provide an interesting glimpse of just what things hold.
This week it was UMass who put one of the finishing touches on the early TV schedule in college football by announcing they had inked an agreement with online broadcaster FloSports and local cable network NESN to broadcast the Minutemen’s six home games in 2019.
“We are pleased to enter into a new partnership with FloSports and extend our valuable relationship with NESN for the upcoming football season,” said UMass Director of Athletics Ryan Bamford in a statement. “Flo has been innovative in the digital space and NESN continues to be a regional leader in professional and college sports coverage. This multi-dimensional partnership to produce and distribute UMass football games aligns perfectly with our broadcast strategies to gain maximum visibility for our growing FBS program. It will guarantee that Minutemen fans can watch Coach Bell’s team from various platforms when they can’t be at McGuirk Alumni Stadium this season.”
UMass opens on the road August 30 at Rutgers in new coach Walt Bell’s debut in a game televised on Big Ten Network but from there it’s a hodgepodge of streaming and TV partners who will handle capturing the team in action.
All six home games will be available to anybody who ponies up for a subscription at FloFootball.com while the main NESN channel (i.e. the home of the Boston Red Sox, among others) will carry the Coastal Carolina, UConn, Liberty and BYU games live on regional television.
While the options for the various UMass fans out there to catch their games may be a little complex, the good news is that the school announced kickoff times for all six home games. The opener against FCS Southern Illinois will start at 3:30 ET for example while the game against fellow independent BYU will take place at noon ET on November 23.
Needless to say, it’s an interesting new world out there with all the streaming and regional TV options available to schools — as the Minutemen can certainly attest to.
Dabo Swinney isn’t quite ready to go full Rodney Dangerfield… but he’s getting there when people try to rehash Clemson’s rather historic beatdown of Alabama in last season’s national title game.
Lately the Tigers head coach has been hearing plenty of excuses from those in and around his alma mater about why the final score from Levi’s Stadium read 44-16 and the ACC champions were the one holding up the trophy at the end. It seems one line of thinking goes that the Tide were simply too tired from the ‘rigorous’ SEC schedule they played that they were simply all beat up by the time the title game came around.
Well, Dabo isn’t buying any of that non-sense as a way to downplay the historic accomplishment his team put together in their one-of-a-kind 15-0 campaign last season.
“My thing on that is, ‘Are you serious? They’re tired?,'” Swinney told ESPN. “Then you look at Clemson, and we won 12 games by 20-plus. Who really challenged Alabama in the SEC? They didn’t get challenged by anybody until the Georgia game [for the SEC championship].”
“I keep hearing that Alabama was worn down by this gauntlet they went through… I’m like, ‘What game did they get challenged in?’ And the response is, ‘They played in the SEC.’ Well, we played Alabama, Texas A&M and South Carolina, three SEC teams, and one of our toughest games was Syracuse. Our quarterback got hurt in that game, and we found a way to win. That [Clemson] team last year was a dominant team, and it’s just fascinating to me to see all the stuff out there.”
It’s worth pointing out that some from within the program in Tuscaloosa used a different excuse, namely citing lack of preparation and focus for the game being the cause behind both the loss and the lopsided scoreline. Clemson players weren’t having any of that in mid-July either and it seems like the defending champions are getting really tired of, well, having to defend their crown before a game has even kicked off in 2019.
While some casual college football fans may not like it, it will all make for an even more interesting matchup when Alabama-Clemson V eventually happens in the College Football Playoff like many expect later on this year. Something says there will be no shortage of locker room quotes that both coaching staffs will be taping up for motivation given what has happened recently…
The stick to sports crowd is going to have to take today off.
Hot on the heals of the NCAA making a few waves by instituting new rules concerning agents and prospects in another revenue sport, a 2020 presidential candidate has wandered into the fray by criticizing the folks in Indianapolis regarding a much bigger subject that strikes fear into the hearts of every seasoned administrator: paying the players.
Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang released a new plan on Wednesday calling for just that, particularly calling out payments for Division I football players:
“The NCAA should accept the reality that certain of its sports have become entertainment properties and the athletes should be compensated accordingly. This is particularly true for Division I Men’s Football and Men’s Basketball,” Yang wrote on his website. “We should create a new type of college athlete—“Performer athlete”—who is entitled to market-based compensation. This would not affect the status of any other student-athletes nor the tax-exempt status of the university. However, each university with a “Performer athlete” would be required to start an affiliated taxable for-profit entity through which both corporate sponsorships and Performer athlete salaries would flow.
“Paying athletes in certain sports would lead to more resources going to the players who are both the main attraction and putting their bodies on the line each game.”
Yang also calls for the opening up of NCAA rules related to athletes using their names/images/likeness. Something along those lines is already being explored — both in court and through a new committee — but as with most things regarding presidential politics, the hope is that this gets fast-tracked after November 2020.
Such a position probably isn’t too surprising to hear from a long-shot candidate for the top job in the country (and one who has an economics background to boot) but it will be interesting to see if Yang’s stance spreads to other candidates in the crowded field for the Democratic nomination. We’ve already seen current politicians in Washington start to become more vocal about the NCAA’s policies and it sounds like this is going to be a trend that continues to spread over the coming months.
Who knows if it will lead to any sort of impact on football players in the future but it’s pretty clear that the drum beat for paying players won’t be slowing anytime soon.
We now know what precious few weekends fans of certain schools will be allowed to host those rare fall weddings in the South and which they most certainly will not.
The SEC announced their full 2020 season schedule on Wednesday, giving the league an idea of what next year looks like just as fall camp for the upcoming campaign gets underway across the conference.
Unlike 2019 however, the SEC (and college football in general) will have 13 playing weekends during the regular season instead of this year’s 14. That results in just one open date for each team instead of the two they’ll have spread out between late August and December this year.
While you can check out the full release for the dates of every game involving one of the league’s 14 teams, there are a few notables on the docket now set. This includes previously announced non-conference games like Alabama-USC at AT&T Stadium in North Texas during Week 1, as well as Arkansas at Notre Dame, Tennessee traveling to Oklahoma and Texas’ return game at LSU — all three of which are during Week 2.
Speaking of Week 2, conference play begins then with Kentucky at Florida and Vanderbilt at Missouri. A little later in the year is a rather notable change as The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry between Georgia and Auburn moves to October 10.
November 28 is another date to keep in mind as the final regular season weekend is capped off with traditional games like the Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn and LSU at Texas A&M. The Egg Bowl between Ole Miss and Mississippi State will remain on Thanksgiving, November 26.
Oh and about that Iron Bowl, neither the Tigers or Tide can be all that thrilled with the league office folks in Birmingham as Auburn hosts LSU the week before while Alabama plays Texas A&M. Not exactly easy sledding and far from the FCS bodybag game both are used to playing.
Either way, get to browsing folks because the SEC slate is now set.
We’re just going to call all the “tough” talk from Central Florida athletic director Danny White as simply a good negotiating stance given the circumstances.
How else to explain the fact that his football program seems to suddenly be open to scheduling a 2-for-1 with in-state rival Florida just a few months after lambasting the practice to AAC peers and talking tough about the Gators prior to that.
“We’re not going to do two games at somebody else’s stadium and then a neutral-site game in Orlando at Camping World Stadium,” White told Orlando media personality Mike Bianchi. “That’s totally disrespectful to what our fans have built at Spectrum Stadium. I think it was 247Sports.com that ranked our stadium as the fourth-toughest place to play in college football. We’ve built an unbelievable college football atmosphere at our on-campus stadium. We’re not going to do two-for-neutrals [at Camping World Stadium]. That’s silly.”
That is quite an about face from White’s stance he conveyed in emails to the Gators about not doing 2-for-1’s at all and interesting given some of the blowback he received after inking a home-and-home with CUSA’s Florida International in the near future. UF athletic director Scott Stricklin has never seemed to rule out a series with the Knights, but does note that a straight home-and-home with the AAC school down the road from Gainesville is probably off the table.
As luck would have it, both Sunshine State schools have some good availability in the non-conference slate from 2024 onward. Two in the Swamp and a follow up at The Bounce House seems like good business for all involved and fun matchup for fans outside the state to have some interest in.
Leverage is everything in college football on the field and perhaps that just what UCF’s AD has in the back of his mind these past few months.