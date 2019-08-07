UMass inks deal with online provider and local RSN to televise home games in 2019

There’s been a lot of talk about what the state of UConn’s football program will be like in the near future when the Huskies formally become an FBS independent and a bit of news 90 minutes to the north could provide an interesting glimpse of just what things hold.

This week it was UMass who put one of the finishing touches on the early TV schedule in college football by announcing they had inked an agreement with online broadcaster FloSports and local cable network NESN to broadcast the Minutemen’s six home games in 2019.

“We are pleased to enter into a new partnership with FloSports and extend our valuable relationship with NESN for the upcoming football season,” said UMass Director of Athletics Ryan Bamford in a statement. “Flo has been innovative in the digital space and NESN continues to be a regional leader in professional and college sports coverage. This multi-dimensional partnership to produce and distribute UMass football games aligns perfectly with our broadcast strategies to gain maximum visibility for our growing FBS program. It will guarantee that Minutemen fans can watch Coach Bell’s team from various platforms when they can’t be at McGuirk Alumni Stadium this season.”

UMass opens on the road August 30 at Rutgers in new coach Walt Bell’s debut in a game televised on Big Ten Network but from there it’s a hodgepodge of streaming and TV partners who will handle capturing the team in action.

All six home games will be available to anybody who ponies up for a subscription at FloFootball.com while the main NESN channel (i.e. the home of the Boston Red Sox, among others) will carry the Coastal Carolina, UConn, Liberty and BYU games live on regional television.

While the options for the various UMass fans out there to catch their games may be a little complex, the good news is that the school announced kickoff times for all six home games. The opener against FCS Southern Illinois will start at 3:30 ET for example while the game against fellow independent BYU will take place at noon ET on November 23.

Needless to say, it’s an interesting new world out there with all the streaming and regional TV options available to schools — as the Minutemen can certainly attest to.