UMass inks deal with online provider, local RSN to televise home games in 2019

There’s been a lot of talk about what the state of UConn’s football program will be like in the near future when the Huskies formally become an FBS independent and a bit of news 90 minutes to the north could provide an interesting glimpse of just what things hold.
This week it was UMass who put one of the finishing touches on the early TV schedule in college football by announcing they had inked an agreement with online broadcaster FloSports and local cable network NESN to broadcast the Minutemen’s six home games in 2019.
“We are pleased to enter into a new partnership with FloSports and extend our valuable relationship with NESN for the upcoming football season,” said UMass Director of Athletics Ryan Bamford in a statement. “Flo has been innovative in the digital space and NESN continues to be a regional leader in professional and college sports coverage. This multi-dimensional partnership to produce and distribute UMass football games aligns perfectly with our broadcast strategies to gain maximum visibility for our growing FBS program. It will guarantee that Minutemen fans can watch Coach Bell’s team from various platforms when they can’t be at McGuirk Alumni Stadium this season.”
UMass opens on the road August 30 at Rutgers in new coach Walt Bell’s debut in a game televised on Big Ten Network but from there it’s a hodgepodge of streaming and TV partners who will handle capturing the team in action.
All six home games will be available to anybody who ponies up for a subscription at FloFootball.com while the main NESN channel (i.e. the home of the Boston Red Sox, among others) will carry the Coastal Carolina, UConn, Liberty and BYU games live on regional television.
While the options for the various UMass fans out there to catch their games may be a little complex, the good news is that the school announced kickoff times for all six home games. The opener against FCS Southern Illinois will start at 3:30 ET for example while the game against fellow independent BYU will take place at noon ET on November 23.
Needless to say, it’s an interesting new world out there with all the streaming and regional TV options available to schools — as the Minutemen can certainly attest to.
It appears Shai Werts does indeed know his caca.
Earlier this month, Werts was charged with possession of cocaine after he was stopped by police after being clocked going 80 mph in his Dodge Challenger. Two field tests showed a substance on the Georgia Southern quarterback’s windshield was cocaine; Werts very vociferously claimed that the substance was bird poop.
Thursday, it was confirmed by the player’s attorney that the coke charge was dropped after further tests on the collected samples from the scene showed that no controlled substance was present.
That development came a handful of days after Werts was permitted to return to practice upon passing a school-administered drug test. In a statement Friday morning, athletic director Tom Kleinlein confirmed that Werts would not be subject to any further sanctions.
Werts started every game for the Eagles this past season. He was named honorable mention All-Sun Belt Conference after completing nearly 60 percent of his 116 passes for 987 yards, 10 touchdowns and no interceptions. His pass efficiency rating of 159.4 led all quarterbacks in the league.
Additionally, Werts’ 908 rushing yards were good for second on the Eagles, while his 15 rushing touchdowns led the team.
Well, that settles that.
After it was reported that Brenton Cox mutually parted ways with/was dismissed by Georgia, speculation surfaced that Georgia Tech was a potential, or perhaps even likely, landing spot for the true sophomore; additional speculation then removed the Yellow Jackets as a possibility. In the end, as it turns out, the linebacker won’t even be leaving the SEC East as Florida announced early Friday afternoon that Cox has been added to the Gators’ roster.
It’s expected that Cox will have to sit out the 2019 season, although the player’s new football program hasn’t yet confirmed his status for the coming season. If that’s the case, Cox would then have three years of eligibility he could use beginning with the 2020 season.
A five-star member of UGA’s 2018 recruiting class, Cox was rated as the No. 2 strongside defensive end in the country; the No. 5 player at any position in the state of Georgia; and the No. 23 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only one defensive signee in the Bulldogs’ class that year, cornerback Tyson Campbell, was rated higher than Cox.
As a true freshman, Cox played in 13 games and was credited with 20 tackles.
In April of this year, Cox was arrested on marijuana possession charges, which were expected to lead to a one-game suspension according to mandated university policy.
So much for that, I guess.
There’s no other way to put it: this one hurts.
During a Thursday summer camp practice, Pitt announced Friday morning, Rashad Weaver sustained what has been diagnosed as a torn ACL. As a result of the injury and subsequent rehab, the redshirt junior defensive end will miss the entire 2019 season.
“Rashad Weaver embodies what Pitt football is all about,” head coach Pat Narduzzi said in a statement. “He is an outstanding player, student and leader. Everyone in this program shares his disappointment, but we know he will overcome this adversity and return better than ever.”
The past two seasons, Weaver has started 19 games, including all 14 in 2018. He led the Panthers last season in tackles for loss (14), sacks (six) and fumble recoveries (three).
Weaver will have another season of eligibility he can use in 2020, unless he decides to leave early for the NFL.