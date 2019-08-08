Chip Kelly still no fan of Washington after Huskies block QB transfer becoming eligible in 2019

Chip Kelly is never one to sugarcoat things and it doesn’t seem like the UCLA head coach is happy at all with conference rival Washington for blocking a potentially key transfer.
Per the Los Angeles Times, ex-Huskies quarterback Colson Yankoff was denied a waiver to play right away with the Bruins and the biggest culprit in not getting the approval came as a result of UW blocking the intra-conference move.
“It’s unfortunate for Colson… Our hands are tied as far as that situation,” Kelly said. “We don’t block anybody, that’s just our school and our [team] policy. So that’s a question for Washington, not us.”
Yankoff was a pretty highly touted recruit coming out of high school in Idaho, generally considered a four-star prospect who picked the Huskies over a number of programs like Oregon and Cal among others.
It seems he could see the writing on the wall on Montlake after spring practice however, with the race to be the new starter narrowed down to either former Georgia starter Jacob Eason or redshirt sophomore Jake Haener. Yankoff ended up transferring down South and was hoping to benefit from the Pac-12 eliminating a rule penalizing players for intra-conference transfers.
He still needed the NCAA to sign off for 2019 however, which didn’t happen because Washington apparently said no. Head coach Chris Petersen has generally been pretty vocal in coming out against players transferring so often and being eligible so it’s no surprise to hear this bit of news but it still stinks for the young quarterback, who will play as a redshirt freshman at UCLA in 2020.
It’s too bad that the two teams don’t meet on the field anytime soon, with the series between the cross-division foes taking the next two seasons off before resuming in 2021. Who knows, maybe the Bruins and Huskies will meet in the Pac-12 title game before then and we’ll get to hear Kelly and Petersen hash things out on and off the field.
Regardless, it doesn’t seem like the folks in Westwood are all too happy over the moves from up North.
Tennessee’s already iffy offensive line took yet another hit in what has proven to be a newsy week in Knoxville.
After reports surfaced earlier in the week, Vols offensive lineman Nathan Niehaus confirmed on Thursday he was leaving the team and medically retiring from football due to injuries.
Head coach Jeremy Pruitt first confirmed that Niehaus was leaving the program on Wednesday but didn’t get into specifics other than the fact that it was the players decision.
Needless to say, the departure is a blow to an offensive line unit that was in far from the best shape coming into the year. Niehaus started six games in 2018 at right guard and even saw some snaps at right tackle the past few weeks during camp. He was expected to contend for a starting gig again in 2019 but was being pushed by a number of highly-touted freshman at both spots.
Niehaus redshirted his first year in Knoxville and then didn’t play in 2017 because of injuries.
The Vols open their upcoming campaign against Georgia State on August 31 in Neyland Stadium.
Brian Kelly’s path to returning to the College Football Playoff is already difficult and barely a week into preseason camp the Notre Dame head coach is dealing with a little more limited depth up front.
According to Irish Sports Daily, freshman offensive lineman Quinn Carroll will miss the upcoming season after suffering a “significant” knee injury in practice recently.
While Carroll wasn’t expected to content for a starting job, he was likely be counted on to provide depth at both left and right tackle in 2019 after enrolling early at the school and turning a few heads during spring practice.
Carroll was considered to be a four-star recruit coming out of high school in Minnesota and at 6-foot-6 and nearly 300 pounds has the size to compete on the edge. He picked Notre Dame over the usual suspects like Alabama, Michigan and Penn State among others.
We’ll see what kind of specifics Kelly has when he meets with the media later in the week but needless to say it’s a tough blow for Carroll and the Irish’s depth as we’re not even to mid-August on the calendar and just over three weeks away from the team’s opener against Louisville on September 2.
One of the biggest surprises of the Major League Baseball season has been the play of the Minnesota Twins, who lead the AL Central by several games and have one of the best records in the game.
Perhaps hoping to be inspired by their play ahead of their own 2019 season, Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck took his team to Target Field for a game this week as a nice reward for their effort early on during camp. As fun as the trip down to see the local pro team was though, there was some business to attend to as well.
Namely, handing out a scholarship to walk-on Clay Geary in a very unique way. Take a look in the video he posted on Twitter:
“Coach Fleck, thank you so much,” Geary said. “I love this team.”
Geary is expected to be a part of the rotation at receiver this year and appeared in eight games last season on offense and special teams.
Kudos to the Gophers and Fleck for whipping up something unique for a local kid who will now never forget how he got a full ride at Minnesota.
Another Big 12 school has opened up the taps and said yes to expanded alcohol sales at football games this fall.
TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati took to Twitter this week to announce that the Horned Frogs would be selling beer in the general seating areas of Amon G. Carter stadium, beginning with the home opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on August 31.
As is typical with most schools across the country, such alcohol sales have been available in suite or club areas for several years but those in the cheaper seats have needed to find other means to procure adult beverages either in the parking lot during tailgating or by exiting and re-entering.
In further details released by TCU, the school did say they were ending such a re-entry policy and will no longer allow fans to leave and come back thanks to this change. Beer sales will take place throughout concession stands at Amon G. Carter Stadium and there will be a variety of mostly Miller Coors beers available.
Watching the Horned Frogs and throwing one back won’t be a cheap proposition however, as TCU says a single beer will cost a whopping $7.
While that might be a little rich for some people’s blood, it appears the trend of such sales has certainly taken hold in Big 12 country. The addition of the Horned Frogs means seven of the league’s 10 schools have opened up beer and/or wine to the general seating areas by the 2019 season, leaving just Baylor, Kansas State and Iowa State as the lone holdouts.