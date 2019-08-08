Dabo Swinney, on Kelly Bryant: ‘gotta be on the team to get a ring’

Another Big 12 school has opened up the taps and said yes to expanded alcohol sales at football games this fall.

TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati took to Twitter this week to announce that the Horned Frogs would be selling beer in the general seating areas of Amon G. Carter stadium, beginning with the home opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on August 31.

26 Days and counting❗️Excited to announce that in honor of Veteran’s Day, we have designated our game vs. Baylor on November 9th as “Heroes Day.” Looking forward to a special celebration of our brave hometown heroes throughout the game❗️🇺🇸🐸🏈 #GoFrogs #CountdownToKickoff pic.twitter.com/6pqekFQLPZ — Jeremiah Donati (@JDonati_TCU) August 5, 2019

As is typical with most schools across the country, such alcohol sales have been available in suite or club areas for several years but those in the cheaper seats have needed to find other means to procure adult beverages either in the parking lot during tailgating or by exiting and re-entering.

In further details released by TCU, the school did say they were ending such a re-entry policy and will no longer allow fans to leave and come back thanks to this change. Beer sales will take place throughout concession stands at Amon G. Carter Stadium and there will be a variety of mostly Miller Coors beers available.

Watching the Horned Frogs and throwing one back won’t be a cheap proposition however, as TCU says a single beer will cost a whopping $7.

While that might be a little rich for some people’s blood, it appears the trend of such sales has certainly taken hold in Big 12 country. The addition of the Horned Frogs means seven of the league’s 10 schools have opened up beer and/or wine to the general seating areas by the 2019 season, leaving just Baylor, Kansas State and Iowa State as the lone holdouts.