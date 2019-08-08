Dismissed Arizona WR Devaughn Cooper set for move to UTEP

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After an ofttimes stormy tenure at a Pac-12 school, Devaughn Cooper is moving to Conference USA.

In early May of this year, Cooper, who had previously flirted with leaving the team before opting to stay, was one of two players dismissed from the Arizona football program for violating unspecified team rules. This week, it’s expected that the wide receiver will enroll at UTEP and play football for the Miners.

As Cooper would be coming to UTEP as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play immediately in 2019.

Big news for UTEP: they are picking up a grad transfer receiver from Arizona, Devaughn Cooper. He arrives Thursday. Dimel said he was a starter in spring for UA — Bretbloomquist (@Bretbloomquist) August 7, 2019

And Cooper’s reaction to the news?

Last season, Cooper’s 18 receptions for 368 yards were fourth on the Wildcats. He also led the team with a 20.4 yards per catch average.

As Arizona’s top three pass-catchers all moved on, Cooper would’ve been the Wildcats’ leading returning receiver had he remained on the roster.