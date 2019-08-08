Ex-Auburn, South Carolina player Stephen Davis Jr. moves to FCS

Stephen Davis Jr.’s winding football odyssey has taken him to a lower level of football.
There was speculation earlier this month that Davis, the son of former star Auburn running back Stephen Davis, would be continuing his collegiate playing career at North Carolina A&T. By way of its official online roster, it has since been confirmed that Davis, listed as wearing his father’s old No. 48, is now a part of the FCS program in Greensboro.
Davis began his collegiate playing career at his father’s alma mater. In May of 2016, he opted to transfer from Auburn to South Carolina; three months later, the walk-on left the Gamecocks football team as well; in February of 2017, he returned to the Gamecocks. No reason has been given for what turned out to be a six-month sabbatical.
Then, he left the Gamecocks a second and final time in July of 2018. He didn’t play football at all during the 2018 season.
A three-star 2016 signee, Davis was rated as the No. 7 player at any position in the state of South Carolina. Ongoing rehab for a torn ACL he sustained in high school forced Davis to redshirt his true freshman season.
Davis began his collegiate career as a running back before shifting over to the defensive side of the ball. He is listed as a linebacker on the Aggies’ roster.
There are very few areas where the NCAA still is able to push their way around anymore but when it comes to gambling on college sports, the organization still likes to draw a line in the sand and stand firm.
The latest example of this comes Wednesday as the NCAA Board of Governors announced they will continue to prohibit athletes and administrators from gambling on sports at all. Further, they will also not allow those under the umbrella of the organization to provide any information that can be used for sports gambling.
Perhaps most relevant to football fans this fall, the NCAA also ruled out providing NFL-style player availability reports for games after first exploring the idea in a subcommittee setting.
“The ad hoc committee gathered thorough feedback from conference commissioners, athletics administrators, athletic trainers and student-athletes across all three divisions about potential player availability reporting,” said Ohio State President Michael V. Drake, chair of the Board of Governors. “The membership has significant concerns about the purpose, parameters, enforcement and effectiveness of a player availability reporting model.”
So to the delight of coaches everywhere in college football, it appears that we won’t know whether a player is questionable, probable or out like in the professional league that plays on Sunday’s. Several schools do already provide a mid-week report along those lines anyway but it seems it will not be a mainstream thing anytime soon.
It’s too bad, not just for gambling purposes but because the lack of information coming out of programs is as minimized as ever. One day that might not be the case but those baby steps will need to be taken in 2020 or beyond given the actions from NCAA leadership this week.
Dabo Swinney isn’t quite ready to go full Rodney Dangerfield… but he’s getting there when people try to rehash Clemson’s rather historic beatdown of Alabama in last season’s national title game.
Lately the Tigers head coach has been hearing plenty of excuses from those in and around his alma mater about why the final score from Levi’s Stadium read 44-16 and the ACC champions were the one holding up the trophy at the end. It seems one line of thinking goes that the Tide were simply too tired from the ‘rigorous’ SEC schedule they played that they were simply all beat up by the time the title game came around.
Well, Dabo isn’t buying any of that non-sense as a way to downplay the historic accomplishment his team put together in their one-of-a-kind 15-0 campaign last season.
“My thing on that is, ‘Are you serious? They’re tired?,'” Swinney told ESPN. “Then you look at Clemson, and we won 12 games by 20-plus. Who really challenged Alabama in the SEC? They didn’t get challenged by anybody until the Georgia game [for the SEC championship].”
“I keep hearing that Alabama was worn down by this gauntlet they went through… I’m like, ‘What game did they get challenged in?’ And the response is, ‘They played in the SEC.’ Well, we played Alabama, Texas A&M and South Carolina, three SEC teams, and one of our toughest games was Syracuse. Our quarterback got hurt in that game, and we found a way to win. That [Clemson] team last year was a dominant team, and it’s just fascinating to me to see all the stuff out there.”
It’s worth pointing out that some from within the program in Tuscaloosa used a different excuse, namely citing lack of preparation and focus for the game being the cause behind both the loss and the lopsided scoreline. Clemson players weren’t having any of that in mid-July either and it seems like the defending champions are getting really tired of, well, having to defend their crown before a game has even kicked off in 2019.
While some casual college football fans may not like it, it will all make for an even more interesting matchup when Alabama-Clemson V eventually happens in the College Football Playoff like many expect later on this year. Something says there will be no shortage of locker room quotes that both coaching staffs will be taping up for motivation given what has happened recently…
There’s been a lot of talk about what the state of UConn’s football program will be like in the near future when the Huskies formally become an FBS independent and a bit of news 90 minutes to the north could provide an interesting glimpse of just what things hold.
This week it was UMass who put one of the finishing touches on the early TV schedule in college football by announcing they had inked an agreement with online broadcaster FloSports and local cable network NESN to broadcast the Minutemen’s six home games in 2019.
“We are pleased to enter into a new partnership with FloSports and extend our valuable relationship with NESN for the upcoming football season,” said UMass Director of Athletics Ryan Bamford in a statement. “Flo has been innovative in the digital space and NESN continues to be a regional leader in professional and college sports coverage. This multi-dimensional partnership to produce and distribute UMass football games aligns perfectly with our broadcast strategies to gain maximum visibility for our growing FBS program. It will guarantee that Minutemen fans can watch Coach Bell’s team from various platforms when they can’t be at McGuirk Alumni Stadium this season.”
UMass opens on the road August 30 at Rutgers in new coach Walt Bell’s debut in a game televised on Big Ten Network but from there it’s a hodgepodge of streaming and TV partners who will handle capturing the team in action.
All six home games will be available to anybody who ponies up for a subscription at FloFootball.com while the main NESN channel (i.e. the home of the Boston Red Sox, among others) will carry the Coastal Carolina, UConn, Liberty and BYU games live on regional television.
While the options for the various UMass fans out there to catch their games may be a little complex, the good news is that the school announced kickoff times for all six home games. The opener against FCS Southern Illinois will start at 3:30 ET for example while the game against fellow independent BYU will take place at noon ET on November 23.
Needless to say, it’s an interesting new world out there with all the streaming and regional TV options available to schools — as the Minutemen can certainly attest to.
The stick to sports crowd is going to have to take today off.
Hot on the heals of the NCAA making a few waves by instituting new rules concerning agents and prospects in another revenue sport, a 2020 presidential candidate has wandered into the fray by criticizing the folks in Indianapolis regarding a much bigger subject that strikes fear into the hearts of every seasoned administrator: paying the players.
Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang released a new plan on Wednesday calling for just that, particularly calling out payments for Division I football players:
“The NCAA should accept the reality that certain of its sports have become entertainment properties and the athletes should be compensated accordingly. This is particularly true for Division I Men’s Football and Men’s Basketball,” Yang wrote on his website. “We should create a new type of college athlete—“Performer athlete”—who is entitled to market-based compensation. This would not affect the status of any other student-athletes nor the tax-exempt status of the university. However, each university with a “Performer athlete” would be required to start an affiliated taxable for-profit entity through which both corporate sponsorships and Performer athlete salaries would flow.
“Paying athletes in certain sports would lead to more resources going to the players who are both the main attraction and putting their bodies on the line each game.”
Yang also calls for the opening up of NCAA rules related to athletes using their names/images/likeness. Something along those lines is already being explored — both in court and through a new committee — but as with most things regarding presidential politics, the hope is that this gets fast-tracked after November 2020.
Such a position probably isn’t too surprising to hear from a long-shot candidate for the top job in the country (and one who has an economics background to boot) but it will be interesting to see if Yang’s stance spreads to other candidates in the crowded field for the Democratic nomination. We’ve already seen current politicians in Washington start to become more vocal about the NCAA’s policies and it sounds like this is going to be a trend that continues to spread over the coming months.
Who knows if it will lead to any sort of impact on football players in the future but it’s pretty clear that the drum beat for paying players won’t be slowing anytime soon.