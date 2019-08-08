Freshman OL Quinn Carroll reportedly out for season at Notre Dame

Brian Kelly’s path to returning to the College Football Playoff is already difficult and barely a week into preseason camp the Notre Dame head coach is dealing with a little more limited depth up front.

According to Irish Sports Daily, freshman offensive lineman Quinn Carroll will miss the upcoming season after suffering a “significant” knee injury in practice recently.

While Carroll wasn’t expected to content for a starting job, he was likely be counted on to provide depth at both left and right tackle in 2019 after enrolling early at the school and turning a few heads during spring practice.

Carroll was considered to be a four-star recruit coming out of high school in Minnesota and at 6-foot-6 and nearly 300 pounds has the size to compete on the edge. He picked Notre Dame over the usual suspects like Alabama, Michigan and Penn State among others.

We’ll see what kind of specifics Kelly has when he meets with the media later in the week but needless to say it’s a tough blow for Carroll and the Irish’s depth as we’re not even to mid-August on the calendar and just over three weeks away from the team’s opener against Louisville on September 2.