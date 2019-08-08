Freshman OL Quinn Carroll reportedly out for the season at Notre Dame

Chip Kelly is never one to sugarcoat things and it doesn’t seem like the UCLA head coach is happy at all with conference rival Washington for blocking a potentially key transfer.

Per the Los Angeles Times, ex-Huskies quarterback Colson Yankoff was denied a waiver to play right away with the Bruins and the biggest culprit in not getting the approval came as a result of UW blocking the intra-conference move.

“It’s unfortunate for Colson… Our hands are tied as far as that situation,” Kelly said. “We don’t block anybody, that’s just our school and our [team] policy. So that’s a question for Washington, not us.”

Yankoff was a pretty highly touted recruit coming out of high school in Idaho, generally considered a four-star prospect who picked the Huskies over a number of programs like Oregon and Cal among others.

It seems he could see the writing on the wall on Montlake after spring practice however, with the race to be the new starter narrowed down to either former Georgia starter Jacob Eason or redshirt sophomore Jake Haener. Yankoff ended up transferring down South and was hoping to benefit from the Pac-12 eliminating a rule penalizing players for intra-conference transfers.

He still needed the NCAA to sign off for 2019 however, which didn’t happen because Washington apparently said no. Head coach Chris Petersen has generally been pretty vocal in coming out against players transferring so often and being eligible so it’s no surprise to hear this bit of news but it still stinks for the young quarterback, who will play as a redshirt freshman at UCLA in 2020.

It’s too bad that the two teams don’t meet on the field anytime soon, with the series between the cross-division foes taking the next two seasons off before resuming in 2021. Who knows, maybe the Bruins and Huskies will meet in the Pac-12 title game before then and we’ll get to hear Kelly and Petersen hash things out on and off the field.

Regardless, it doesn’t seem like the folks in Westwood are all too happy over the moves from up North.