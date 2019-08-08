Georgia drawing up plans for new $80 million football building

Alternate headlines for this post include ‘SEC program has money, will spend it’ and ‘What Kirby Smart wants, he gets.’

Either way, you can add Georgia to the list of programs who are currently set to undertake a massive expansion of their facilities with a new football-only building on campus in the very near future.

The Athens Banner-Herald dug into the project, which will reportedly go before the school’s board for approval in September and include an estimated price tag of some $80 million.

“Any facility that’s under consideration, the wow factor plays a part in anything,” AD Greg McGarity told the paper. “That’s something that’s very important, but I think functionality and size and space probably trumps the wow factor because what you have to focus on is these young men or women in whatever facility—like our equestrian facility, that’s got a huge wow factor—spend so much time in these facilities that the first priority is functionality and the second priority is what’s the movement for players to get from point A to point B to point C.”

Should the project be approved — and let’s face it, the board is probably just going to rubber stamp things given how important such a building is in the SEC — construction is expected to start after the upcoming 2019 season and hopefully be finished at some point in 2021.

The overall move to add a dedicated space for football is probably not too surprising and certainly shouldn’t be an issue funds-wise given how much UGA has brought in since Smart was hired a few years ago. The building allows the Bulldogs to keep pace with their peers as much as anything, with new buildings going up at Clemson, South Carolina and others in the region the past few years.

It sure will be interesting to see what kind of fancy new bells and whistles the program does come up with to make the building unique. McGarity says it will be the best around though and having the benefit of seeing what others have done before putting up a new crown jewel sure seems like the plan down in Athens.