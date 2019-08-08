Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck takes team to Twins game, hands out scholarship to walk-on

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One of the biggest surprises of the Major League Baseball season has been the play of the Minnesota Twins, who lead the AL Central by several games and have one of the best records in the game.

Perhaps hoping to be inspired by their play ahead of their own 2019 season, Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck took his team to Target Field for a game this week as a nice reward for their effort early on during camp. As fun as the trip down to see the local pro team was though, there was some business to attend to as well.

Namely, handing out a scholarship to walk-on Clay Geary in a very unique way. Take a look in the video he posted on Twitter:

Thanks to the @Twins for helping create a SPECIAL moment for Clay Geary and our WHOLE team!! You’ve TRULY earned this Clay!! I’m proud of ya & I love ya!! #RTB #HYPRR #SkiUMah #OneMN pic.twitter.com/ZSsGuTia9z — P.J. Fleck (@Coach_Fleck) August 7, 2019

“Coach Fleck, thank you so much,” Geary said. “I love this team.”

Geary is expected to be a part of the rotation at receiver this year and appeared in eight games last season on offense and special teams.

Kudos to the Gophers and Fleck for whipping up something unique for a local kid who will now never forget how he got a full ride at Minnesota.