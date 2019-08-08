Misuse of confetti among NCAA violations self-reported by Clemson

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Thankfully, someone at the NCAA has bravely taken a stand against the scourge that is the misuse use of… confetti? Yep.

The Association, y’all!!!

From July of 2018 through June of this year, the university confirmed to the Associated Press and The State, among others, Clemson’s championship-winning football program self-reported eight violations of the NCAA’s War & Peace-like rulebook. All of the no-nos are considered minor in nature “and all issues about the penalties have been resolved,” the AP wrote.

The violations ranged from an unnamed individual, on three occasions, paying an unnamed Tigers football player above the standard rate of pay for work around their house to an unnamed football staffer reimbursing an unnamed student-athlete above the school’s allowable mileage rate to special seating during an intrasquad scrimmage for a recruit and a couple of his high school coaches.

The most egregious, though?

Oct. 17, 2018: Confetti was utilized by institutional staff during a photoshoot that took place during a prospective student-athlete’s official visit.

Hopefully, a lesson was learned by all involved, that you can’t just haphazardly toss around confetti like it was esentially shredded up pieces of paper that were going to be tossed away anyway.

Thank you, NCAA, for your never-ending vigilance. You should be proud of the work you have done and will continue to do.