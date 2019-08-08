Misuse of confetti among NCAA violations self-reported by Clemson

Thankfully, someone at the NCAA has bravely taken a stand against the scourge that is the misuse use of… confetti? Yep.
The Association, y’all!!!
From July of 2018 through June of this year, the university confirmed to the Associated Press and The State, among others, Clemson’s championship-winning football program self-reported eight violations of the NCAA’s War & Peace-like rulebook. All of the no-nos are considered minor in nature “and all issues about the penalties have been resolved,” the AP wrote.
The violations ranged from an unnamed individual, on three occasions, paying an unnamed Tigers football player above the standard rate of pay for work around their house to an unnamed football staffer reimbursing an unnamed student-athlete above the school’s allowable mileage rate to special seating during an intrasquad scrimmage for a recruit and a couple of his high school coaches.
The most egregious, though?
Oct. 17, 2018: Confetti was utilized by institutional staff during a photoshoot that took place during a prospective student-athlete’s official visit.
Hopefully, a lesson was learned by all involved, that you can’t just haphazardly toss around confetti like it was esentially shredded up pieces of paper that were going to be tossed away anyway.
Thank you, NCAA, for your never-ending vigilance. You should be proud of the work you have done and will continue to do.
Tennessee came into summer camp knowing that they would have to place all three of the Vols’ starting defensive linemen from a year ago. Now, one of the players expected to slide into one of those jobs has been lost as well.
Jeremy Pruitt revealed Wednesday that Emmit Gooden has been diagnosed with a torn ACL. The lineman suffered the injury during a practice session Tuesday and will undergo surgery at some point in the not-too-distant future.
Obviously, given the timing of the injury, Gooden will be sidelined for the entire 2019 season.
The good news, such as it is, is that Gooden has another season of eligibility he can use next season.
Gooden came to Rocky Top after spending the 2016 and 2017 seasons at a Kansas junior college. In his first season with the Volunteers, the Tennessee native played in 12 games, starting one of those contests. His seven tackles for loss were good for third on the team this past season.
After an ofttimes stormy tenure at a Pac-12 school, Devaughn Cooper is moving to Conference USA.
In early May of this year, Cooper, who had previously flirted with leaving the team before opting to stay, was one of two players dismissed from the Arizona football program for violating unspecified team rules. This week, it’s expected that the wide receiver will enroll at UTEP and play football for the Miners.
As Cooper would be coming to UTEP as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play immediately in 2019.
And Cooper’s reaction to the news?
Last season, Cooper’s 18 receptions for 368 yards were fourth on the Wildcats. He also led the team with a 20.4 yards per catch average.
As Arizona’s top three pass-catchers all moved on, Cooper would’ve been the Wildcats’ leading returning receiver had he remained on the roster.
Following a promising 2016 campaign, bigger things were expected of Jake Pickard moving forward. Unfortunately for the player, ongoing health issues have officially derailed any forward movement.
Wednesday, Syracuse announced that Pickard (pictured, No. 99) has been medically disqualified from playing football at the university due to what was described as an “unresolved injury.” While no specifics were divulged, the injury issues are related to his knee.
While Pickard will no longer play the sport, he’ll remain on scholarship at the university. The defensive lineman won’t, though, count against the Orange’s 85-man limit.
After taking a redshirt as a true freshman in 2015, Pickard played in 10 games the following season.
The next two seasons, however, knee injuries limited Pickard to a combined total of one appearance. That lone game played came against Boston College in November of 2017.
That would ultimately serve as Pickard’s last appearance for the Orange as he was sidelined for the entire 2018 campaign after undergoing offseason surgery.
Stephen Davis Jr.’s winding football odyssey has taken him to a lower level of football.
There was speculation earlier this month that Davis, the son of former star Auburn running back Stephen Davis, would be continuing his collegiate playing career at North Carolina A&T. By way of its official online roster, it has since been confirmed that Davis, listed as wearing his father’s old No. 48, is now a part of the FCS program in Greensboro.
Davis began his collegiate playing career at his father’s alma mater. In May of 2016, he opted to transfer from Auburn to South Carolina; three months later, the walk-on left the Gamecocks football team as well; in February of 2017, he returned to the Gamecocks. No reason has been given for what turned out to be a six-month sabbatical.
Then, he left the Gamecocks a second and final time in July of 2018. He didn’t play football at all during the 2018 season.
A three-star 2016 signee, Davis was rated as the No. 7 player at any position in the state of South Carolina. Ongoing rehab for a torn ACL he sustained in high school forced Davis to redshirt his true freshman season.
Davis began his collegiate career as a running back before shifting over to the defensive side of the ball. He is listed as a linebacker on the Aggies’ roster.