Ron Zook back in college game as Maryland analyst

This is the moment all y’all have been waiting for, isn’t it? It’s OK. Go ahead and admit it.
When last we heard from Ron Zook at the collegiate level, he was being ousted as the head coach at Illinois in November of 2011 after seven seasons. Nearly eight years later, The Zookster is back at in the college game as Maryland confirmed Wednesday that the veteran assistant has been added to Mike Locksley‘s extended football staff.
Specifically, Zook will serve as a senior analyst who will work with the Terrapins’ special teams and defense. As it’s an off-field role, the 65-year-old Zook will not count against Locksley’s limit of 10 on-field coaches.
Zook and Locksley have an extensive history together, first when the latter served as the former’s running backs coach at Florida in 2003-04. Locksley then followed Zook to Illinois, where he spent three years as the Fighting Illini’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach before taking the head job at New Mexico.
Zook posted as 23-14 record as the head coach at Florida from 2002-04 and 34-51 at Illinois from 2005-11. Since being canned by the Illini, he worked as a special teams coordinator/assistant for the Green Bay Packers and in a similar capacity with the Salt Lake franchise in the now-defunct Alliance of American Football.
It appears Shai Werts does indeed know his caca.
Earlier this month, Werts was charged with possession of cocaine after he was stopped by police after being clocked going 80 mph in his Dodge Challenger. Two field tests showed a substance on the Georgia Southern quarterback’s windshield was cocaine; Werts very vociferously claimed that the substance was bird poop.
Thursday, it was confirmed by the player’s attorney that the coke charge was dropped after further tests on the collected samples from the scene showed that no controlled substance was present.
That development came a handful of days after Werts was permitted to return to practice upon passing a school-administered drug test. In a statement Friday morning, athletic director Tom Kleinlein confirmed that Werts would not be subject to any further sanctions.
Werts started every game for the Eagles this past season. He was named honorable mention All-Sun Belt Conference after completing nearly 60 percent of his 116 passes for 987 yards, 10 touchdowns and no interceptions. His pass efficiency rating of 159.4 led all quarterbacks in the league.
Additionally, Werts’ 908 rushing yards were good for second on the Eagles, while his 15 rushing touchdowns led the team.
Well, that settles that.
After it was reported that Brenton Cox mutually parted ways with/was dismissed by Georgia, speculation surfaced that Georgia Tech was a potential, or perhaps even likely, landing spot for the true sophomore; additional speculation then removed the Yellow Jackets as a possibility. In the end, as it turns out, the linebacker won’t even be leaving the SEC East as Florida announced early Friday afternoon that Cox has been added to the Gators’ roster.
It’s expected that Cox will have to sit out the 2019 season, although the player’s new football program hasn’t yet confirmed his status for the coming season. If that’s the case, Cox would then have three years of eligibility he could use beginning with the 2020 season.
A five-star member of UGA’s 2018 recruiting class, Cox was rated as the No. 2 strongside defensive end in the country; the No. 5 player at any position in the state of Georgia; and the No. 23 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only one defensive signee in the Bulldogs’ class that year, cornerback Tyson Campbell, was rated higher than Cox.
As a true freshman, Cox played in 13 games and was credited with 20 tackles.
In April of this year, Cox was arrested on marijuana possession charges, which were expected to lead to a one-game suspension according to mandated university policy.
So much for that, I guess.
There’s no other way to put it: this one hurts.
During a Thursday summer camp practice, Pitt announced Friday morning, Rashad Weaver sustained what has been diagnosed as a torn ACL. As a result of the injury and subsequent rehab, the redshirt junior defensive end will miss the entire 2019 season.
“Rashad Weaver embodies what Pitt football is all about,” head coach Pat Narduzzi said in a statement. “He is an outstanding player, student and leader. Everyone in this program shares his disappointment, but we know he will overcome this adversity and return better than ever.”
The past two seasons, Weaver has started 19 games, including all 14 in 2018. He led the Panthers last season in tackles for loss (14), sacks (six) and fumble recoveries (three).
Weaver will have another season of eligibility he can use in 2020, unless he decides to leave early for the NFL.